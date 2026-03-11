Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has stirred online debate after sharing a prophecy about the fate of Dubai amid tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran

Speaking on Ekwansodwoodwoo with Nana Romeo, he reassured Ghanaians living in the United Arab Emirates that Dubai would eventually be safe despite temporary unrest

His remarks triggered mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing confidence in the prophecy while others dismissed it as exaggerated

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah has sparked online reactions after sharing a prophecy about the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically Dubai, amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Prophet Telvin Sowah shares a prophecy about the fate of Dubai amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Image credit: TelvinAdjeiSowah

Source: TikTok

The United States and Israel launched ‘major combat operations’ against Iran on February 28, 2026, kicking off the latest war in the Middle East.

The conflict has so far engulfed other Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, raising fears about the lives of Ghanaians in the region.

In various interviews, Telvin Sowah has shared numerous prophetic insights about the conflict, sparking reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Below is a TikTok video of the man of God prophesying the outcome of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies Dubai’s fate

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Ekwansodwoodwoo on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Prophet Telvin Sowah said Ghanaians living in Dubai should be calm because the place would be spared from the ravages of the ongoing conflict.

He said that while the place is currently being bombed and would suffer a few more days of conflict, safety would eventually return to the area.

Prophet Telvin Sowah said Iran would eventually drive out the United States from the Middle East, which would bring unprecedented peace and safety to the region.

He concluded by reassuring Ghanaians in the UAE that they have nothing to worry about.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s Dubai prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about the impact of the US-Iran war on Dubai.

ike2811 said:

"Is he a time traveller?"

Baba Jamal wrote:

"Even if they bring 100 airplanes ✈️to take us back home, I will still remain here 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Limoo Gh commented:

"These are mind games; there has never been any tension in the UAE since this war started. We have been doing our normal things."

Mr. Rapha 🦂🌊 said:

"This man is always on point, may God keep on protecting him ❤️❤️❤️."

𝐒𝐍𝐑 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎🇬🇭🇦🇪 wrote:

"Part of the airport is already attacked, but we are safe ❤️❤️😁😁."

The HOST commented:

"I think this upcoming war is something you can’t estimate, so preparation is needed everywhere. So, I am sure some of you are in Ghana saying what you think."

Karma President blasts Prophet Telvin Sowah over his prophecy of doom about Burkina Faso's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore. Image credit: KarmaPresident, TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: Facebook

