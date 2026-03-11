The Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has prophesied doom about the founder of the Progressive People’s Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

In a video, the spiritual leader detailed what he saw in the realms, as he claimed tragedy might befall the politician if action is not taken

The prophecy came after the Bank of Ghana had reportedly ruled out restoring the licence of GN Bank, owned by Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

The spiritual leader, Karma President, has shared a doom prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom.

In a video dated March 9, 2026, shared on his official Facebook page, the seer disclosed that the politician had been laid in state in a coffin with a lot of loved ones crying and grieving over his passing.

According to Karma President, the vision represented a death that might befall Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom if care is not taken.

He warned the politician to take the necessary steps to avert what has taken place in the spiritual world before it materialises.

“Paa Kwesi Nduom is a very good man who has good thoughts for Ghana, but the devil has planned a tragedy for him. I saw him in a coffin and lying in state. A lot of people were around him, grieving. I want him to take action before it's too late,” Karma President said.

The TikTok video of Karma President prophesying doom for Paa Kwesi Nduom is below:

Nduom’s Bank licence ruled out by BOG

In a report shared on Instagram by Angel TV on Friday, 6 February 2026, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) had reportedly ruled out restoring the licence of Paa Kwesi Nduom’s GN Bank.

The report came after rumours emerged that the central bank had reinstated the license of the bank.

Apparently, in August 2019, the BoG revoked the operating licences of 23 savings and loans companies and finance houses, including GN Bank, as part of a clean-up of the country's financial sector.

The central bank determined that the bank was insolvent under Section 123 (4) of the Banks and SDIs Act, 2016 (Act 930). Additionally, the central bank stated that GN reported a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of -61 per cent, which was significantly below the minimum regulatory requirement of 13 per cent.

Earlier in 2019, Paa Kwesi Nduom's bank was downgraded from a universal bank to a savings and loans company because it could not meet the new GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement. The BoG also observed governance failures that left GN Bank unable to meet its debt obligations to depositors and other creditors.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing a tragic prophecy for President Mahama is below:

