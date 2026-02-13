Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Protocol, a prominent NDC supporter in the Northern Region, has passed away at his family home in Malshegu

NDC activists, including Sagnarigu MP Atta Issah, mourned his dedication and service to the party

His burial is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. today at the Malshegu Cemetery, with family, friends, and sympathisers invited to pay their last respects

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A popular Tamale-based supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Protocol, has reportedly passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed by several NDC activists on social media, including Atta Issah, the MP for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Protocol, a popular Tamale-based NDC supporter dies after a short illness. Photo credit: Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post announcing the sad news, Atta Issah described Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Protocol as a devoted NDC member within the Sagnarigu constituency.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of our esteemed colleague and devoted NDC member, Abubakari Sadiq Protocol, a diligent comrade from Sagnarigu constituency who served the party with unwavering commitment," he wrote.

"May Allah have mercy on him and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the entire NDC community during this difficult time," he added.

Read Atta Issah's Facebook post below:

Abubakari Sadiq's cause of death and burial

According to a report by the Tamale News Agency, Sadiq Protocol died early Friday morning, February 13, 2026, at his family home in Malshegu after a brief but critical illness.

The report further stated that the young politician’s burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Malshegu Cemetery.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden demise of our brother, friend, and comrade Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas. He passed away early this morning at his family home in Malshegu after a brief but critical illness," the Tamale News Agency reported.

"Burial preparations are currently underway, with interment scheduled for 10:00 a.m. today at the Malshegu Cemetery. All friends, loved ones, and sympathizers are respectfully invited to join the family in prayers and pay their last respects. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him mercy, and admit him into the highest ranks of Jannah," it added.

Read Tamale News Agency's Facebook post below:

NDC members mourn Sadiq's passing

The passing of Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Protocol has left many members of the NDC in Tamale and across the country devastated, as several of them took to social media to express their grief.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Adam Hardi SarkCess wrote:

"You go struggle saa to win power, to achieve a dream, to complete your house, then death hits you.

Rest well Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas you died on a sacred day. May Allah have mercy on the two."

@Wonder Madilo also wrote:

"My Brother and Dedicated Friend Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas you have broken me this morning 😭😎

What happened and not a word from you. Rest In Peace."

@Ndung Amin Natural said:

"Scary world indeed!. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah be pleased with you and grant you Jannah, bro Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas."

@Mahamah Samira Meerah also said:

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un 🪦HMMMMM THIS life is Vanity. Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him mercy, and admit him into the highest ranks of Jannah🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲."

@Mohammed Abdul-Aziz commented:

"Mohammed Protocol Sadiq Bukas may Allah’s Rahma be on your soul."

The family of the late former Atiwa West MP, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, announces his death to Parliament. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Former MP and Deputy Minister dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh repored earlier that a former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Atiwa West MP, Dr Charles Brempong Yeboah, had been reported dead.

The family, led by Atiwa East MP Abena Osei-Asare on behalf of Atiwa West MP Laurette Korkor Asante, officially informed Speaker Alban Bagbin of his passing.

Dr Yeboah served two terms in Parliament from 2001 to 2009 and was appointed Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Source: YEN.com.gh