Popular Ashanti Region MC Gabriel Nsiah Asare, known as MC Gabriel, reportedly died in a road accident on Saturday, February 14, 2026

According to reports, the accident occurred along the Dompoase-Bekwai Road near Benito Hospital while he was returning from hosting an event on Valentine’s Day

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of grief online as fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes and reflections on his life

A popular Ghanaian entertainer, Gabriel Nsiah Asare, popularly known as MC Gabriel, has reportedly passed away, stirring grief on social media.

Popular Obuasi-based Ghanaian entertainer and event host, MC Gabriel, reportedly dies in a car accident on February 14, 2026.

The prominent event host, popular within the Ashanti Region, was reportedly returning from hosting a program on Saturday, February 14, 2026, when he was involved in an accident in the Ashanti Region.

His death occurred months after he got married in a beautiful ceremony in October 2025, deepening the sense of loss to his friends, family, and fans.

News of MC Gabriel’s death was announced by the publication Obuasi Today, which shared sad scenes from the accident scene on their platform.

“Heartbreaking 💔 Gabriel Nsiah Asare, one of the most well-known MCs in the Adansi enclaves, lost his life in an accident on Dompoase-Bekwai Road,” the post read.

The post went viral on social media with many Ghanaians trooping into the comments section to express their condolences to his family.

Below is a TikTok post announcing MC Gabriel’s death.

What happened to MC Gabriel?

According to an alleged member of his team, the accident occurred after they attended an event organised on Valentine’s Day, where MC Gabriel was on duty.

In an audio recording shared on TikTok on February 15, the team member said he travelled with the popular host to the event in his car, but he decided to return in another vehicle driven by his brother.

He claimed that on their way back, MC Gabriel’s brother’s car was tragically involved in a crash near Benito Hospital on the Dompoase-Bekwai road.

He said the MC unfortunately died in the crash, expressing disbelief at the unfortunate turn of events.

Below is a TikTok video with details about MC Gabriel's death.

Reactions to MC Gabriel’s reported death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported death of MC Gabriel.

kumif774 said:

"The rate of accidents in Ghana is becoming too much, and the need to control this is becoming apparent."

Felix Brutus Blay wrote:

"That’s life. Had I known... But we must take inspiration from Hebrews 9:27. Death is inevitable."

Bismark Kwame-Chelsea Aidoo commented:

"Aaww, Master Gabriel 😩😭. I so much cherish our memories, the gifts, the advice, etc. We spoke not long ago, but now you are gone 😌 Rest in perpetual peace, big bro 🙏🙏."

Popular Ghanaian businesswoman, Esther Oteng Brobbey, reportedly dies at the age of 54.

