An alleged family friend of the late preacher Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has shared previously undisclosed details about his final moments and cause of death

In a video shared by the blogger Koforidua Flowers on TikTok, the alleged friend claimed he was told the founder of Springs of Grace Executive complained of chest pains and was transported to the hospital

The popular Ghanaian preacher, founder of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship, passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026, sparking grief online

An alleged family friend of the late Ghanaian preacher, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, has shared heartwrenching details of his final moments alive and his suspected cause of death.

An alleged family friend shares new details about the suspected cause of death of Ghanaian man of God, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi. Image credit: PrinceElishaOseiKofi

The founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International was reported to have passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Prominent Ghanaian blogger, Aba the Great, hinted at the news in a post shared in the afternoon of February 13.

Sharing a photo of the man of God, the blogger wrote:

"I want to make an announcement, but unfortunately, I don’t recall the full name of this pastor. Can someone help me out? I’m once again surprised no prophet saw this coming," she wrote.

Within hours, the news of the man of God’s tragic demise went viral, with many other outlets reporting it, including individuals who claimed to have confirmed it from his family.

Below is a Facebook post confirming Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death.

Family friend details Prophet Elisha’s final moments

An alleged family friend of the late prophet has shared details of his final moments alive and his suspected cause of death.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers, the family friend said Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi complained of chest pains on Friday.

He claimed that another man of God, Paul Okoe Hackman, took the preacher to the hospital after he felt unwell.

"I was told that Apostle Okoh Hackman transported him to the hospital, and he passed away before they got to the hospital. He reportedly died from high blood pressure, that's what I've been told. Family members told me he was complaining about pains in his chest,” he said.

The TikTok video speaking about Elisha Osei Kofi’s suspected cause of death is below.

Karma President’s Elisha Osei Kofi’s prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy about Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s death surfaced after his passing on February 13, 2026.

In a video recorded a day before the tragedy, controversial seer Karma President warned that prominent men of God were going to die in the coming weeks and months.

Source: YEN.com.gh