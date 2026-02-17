Ghanaian musician Efya Nokturnal married her long-time Nigerian singer partner, Tomi Thomas, in a viral ceremony

The award-winner married her 33-year-old partner, who nearly broke the internet with his hit song two years earlier

Social media users congratulated singer Efya on her nuptials as she expected a child with her attractive husband

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Efya has finally confirmed her pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump at her private star-studded wedding.

The award-winning songstress tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 14, 2026.

Heavily pregnant Ghanaian musician Efya flaunts her baby bump as she marries Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Source: Instagram

Singer Efya flaunts baby bump at wedding

Ghanaian singer Efya proudly showcased her baby bump at her recent private wedding, making her one of the most talked-about brides in town.

The celebration was filled with energy as Omar Sterling took to the stage, performing a selection of his hit songs that had guests dancing and singing along.

Ghanaian singer Efya rocks a stylish African print before her private wedding in February 2026. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Source: Original

Efya looked gorgeous in a fashionable, white one-shoulder tulle dress, which elegantly accentuated her growing figure.

In a viral video capturing the moment, she appeared overjoyed, moving with rhythm and enthusiasm while surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Her pregnancy glow was complemented by a chic frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that highlighted her features for this momentous occasion.

The Instagram video is below:

Hajia4Reall trends at Efya's wedding

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall looked spectacular in a white body-flattering gown at the star-studded wedding of Efya and Tomi Thomas.

She grabbed attention with her skin-tight outfit and flawless makeup which made her skin glow while jamming to viral songs at the event.

Haji4reall looked overly excited as she cheered her best friend on while she danced at the private ceremony, in an Instagram video that is trending.

Who is Tomi Thomas, Efya's husband?

Tomi Thomas is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and performer who blends the genres of Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dancehall, creating music that has been described as both deeply African and globally inspired.

He first stepped into the spotlight as a member of the Nigerian music collective Loud On Sound (LOS), a group known for its fresh, alternative vibe.

After branching out on his own, Tomi released his debut EP Patience in 2014, marking the beginning of his solo journey, having dropped a string of singles that have steadily built him a loyal fanbase across Africa and beyond.

Beyond the labels and genres, Tomi Thomas is known for constantly evolving his style from soul and reggae undertones to jazz influences and afrobeat rhythms, which reflect his restless creativity.

Over the years, he has collaborated with several artists within Nigeria’s alté and mainstream scenes, carving out his own lane as a distinctive voice in contemporary African music.

The Instagram photo from Tomi and Efya's wedding are below:

5 times Efya rocked maternity dresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian musician Efya, who went viral with her maternity ensembles during Detty December 2025.

The expectant mother looked breathtaking in ready-to-wear ensembles and simple hairstyles to match her looks at various programmes.

Several social media users reacted to Efya's performance videos, which took over the internet, as rumours of her pregnancy swirled.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh