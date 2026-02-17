Controversial Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, has courted attention after a video of him at his late mother Akua Boatemaa's one-week celebration surfaced on social media on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Patapaa Secures Money Donations In A Polythene At Late Mother's One-Week Celebration

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Patapaa and his family, including his father and siblings, held the one-week celebration of his late mother at Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

The One Corner hitmaker's mother, Akua Boatemaa, passed away on January 15, 2026, with the news surfacing on social media.

A media personality based in Winneba in the Central Region, Emmanuel Kwesi Aboagye Essibu, aka DJ Linguist, first shared the news online, expressing his condolences to Patapaa and his family, saying:

"Ghanaian musician Patapaa loses his mum...My condolences to Patapaa and the family 🙏🏿"

The post featured a purported screenshot of Patapaa's WhatsApp status, which showed a photo of the One Corner hitmaker's mother with an inscription of prayer for her soul.

"Oh God, my life is gone. Life is not easy. God save your soul, amen," the inscription read.

The timestamp on the screenshot indicated that the image of Patapaa's mother was posted at 11:46 am that day.

Patapaa secures donation at mother's one-week celebration

In a video shared by Gossips24TV on TikTok, Patapaa was in a sombre mood as he interacted at the one-week celebration of his late mother at their family house.

In the video, the musician defied the regular traditional customs as he held a yellow polythene bag containing the money donations from people who attended the solemn event to sympathise with him and his family.

Patapaa looked unperturbed as some family members made several complaints behind him.

Reactions to Patapaa securing money donations

