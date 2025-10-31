Controversial musician Patapaa has shown off the wealth he has accumulated from his music career

In a video, the "One Corner" hitmaker displayed the house and cars he had acquired in his hometown, Agona Swedru

Many Ghanaians took to social media to commend Patapaa for being able to acquire properties with his music career funds

Controversial Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, has courted attention after displaying his wealth on social media.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, October 31, 2025, the One Corner hitmaker showed off the house and cars he has acquired from his musical career.

Standing in the premises of his residence in Agona Swedru, he flaunted the entrance, which was inscribed with the terms he uses to describe his fanbase in Ghana: "Pa2Pa Sojas".

He also showed his compound, which had two fully-built houses and their floors were not cemented or covered with tiles.

Musician Patapaa also flaunted his two vehicles, a white unregistered Suzuki Grand Vitara and a red unlicensed Chevrolet Cruze, which were parked on the premises.

The footage of the musician's house and cars came as no surprise to some netizens, who acknowledged his hard work since breaking into the mainstream music scene with his hit single, One Corner and going on to perform at several musical concerts and earn nominations at the Ghana Music Awards in the past.

Patapaa's ex-wife speaks about their marital issues

Footage of Patapaa showing off his house and cars comes months after his German-based ex-wife, Liha Miller, opened up about the issues that arose in their short-lived marriage.

In an interview with renowned blogger Zionfelix, the musician's ex-wife noted that she never saw her Ghanaian husband again after they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional and court wedding in 2021.

Liha, whose marriage to Patapaa officially ended in May 2025 after a court granted them a divorce, said she never returned to Ghana because things got worse, plunging her into a traumatic phase that she only narrowly escaped from after over three years.

She recounted how her ex-husband used to block her at the slightest chance, describing their union as toxic.

Patapaa's house and cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Patapaa's ex-wife and new husband welcome baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller and her new husband, Ikem Casey, welcomed their first baby after getting married.

Liha's husband shared videos of the baby's arrival at a hospital in Germany on social media.

Many netizens took to social media to congratulate Patapaa's ex-wife and her husband on the birth of their child.

