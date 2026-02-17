The father of Ghanaian hiplife star Patapaa appeared heartbroken at the one-week observance of his late wife, Madam Ekua Boatemaa, held in Agona Swedru on February 17, 2026

The musician, real name Justice Amoah, and his siblings attended the solemn ceremony, while their father’s rare public appearance and downcast mood stirred sympathy online

The One Corner hitmaker's mom was reported dead by Swedru-based media personalities DJ Linguist and Moses Akomanyi on January 17, 2026, with the family confirming

The father of Ghanaian hiplife star Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, stirred sorrow as he appeared devastated at the one-week observance of his late wife.

Patapaa's father attends his late wife, Madam Ekua Boatemaa's one-week observance in Agona Swedru on February 17, 2026. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Social media was thrown into mourning on January 15, 2026, when it was announced that Patapaa’s mother, Madam Ekua Boatemaa, aka BOAT, had passed away.

Winneba-based media personality, Emmanuel Kwesi Aboagye Essibu, aka DJ Linguist, first broke the news about Mama Boat's death and expressed his condolences to Patapaa and his family.

Moses Akomanyi, another media personality based in Patapaa's hometown of Agona Swedru, also confirmed the news.

He shared a photo of the musician's mother and announced the tragedy as well as a message of his support.

"Brother Patapaa Gh, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. My heart is with you and the family. Your mum was an amazing person, and I'll always cherish the memories we made together. Take care of yourself and know that you're not alone," he wrote.

The Facebook post announcing Patapaa's mother's death is below.

The musician's family later confirmed the tragedy as they announced details for her one-week observance.

Patapaa’s father appears at Mama Boat's one-week

On Tuesday, January 17, 2026, a one-week observance was held for the late musician’s mother at their family house in Agona Swedru.

Patapaa was in attendance along with his sisters, and they all appeared to be in a sombre mood as they mourned their lost parent.

The late musician’s father also made a rare appearance at the event, as he was spotted seated at the venue.

Patapaa’s father looked downcast over his wife’s death as he sat, although he maintained a quiet dignity.

The rare public sighting of the singer’s father sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their best wishes to the singer’s family in their time of grief.

The TikTok video of Patapaa’s father at his wife's one-week is below.

Reactions to Patapaa's father at one-week

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Patapaa's father at the one-week observance of the singer's late mom.

Rosemensch said:

"Sending him warm hugs."

goldenfost.inc wrote:

"Stay strong, brother."

Beautiful 😍 🤩 Akua Gold commented:

"But the father is handsome, who does Patapaa resemble 🤣😁?"

Ghanaian musician Patapaa flaunts the cars and house he has acquired through his career. Image credit: PatapaaGh, @tutugyagu1/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Patapaa flaunts cars and houses

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa had flaunted the wealth he has purportedly accumulated through his music career.

In a video, the One Corner hitmaker displayed his house and cars in his hometown, Agona Swedru, winning admiration from fans.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh