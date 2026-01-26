Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

“Odo Broni is The Owner of DL FM”: Blogger Shares Alleged Documents Linked to Daddy Lumba's Wife
Celebrities

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read

Ghanaian media personality Chris Vincent has disclosed what he claims is the ownership structure of DL FM in a Facebook post.

This followed reports that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, is demanding a share of the late musician’s properties.

Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, Calvin Fosuh, DL FM ownership, Radio stations in Ghana, Media Personalities in Ghana, Akosua Serwaa fights over properties
Chris Vincent alleges that Odo Broni is the owner of DL FM. Photo credit: @chrisvincent.
Source: Instagram

Odo Broni allegedly owns DL FM

US-based Ghanaian journalist Chris Vincent shared documents he claimed were obtained from the Registrar-General’s Department.

The alleged documents indicated that DL FM operates under a company known as Bravo Multimedia Limited.

According to the documents, the registration forms listed Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, as the owner of the popular radio station in Accra, Ghana.

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni's, personal details, including age, were allegedly disclosed in the alleged registration documents.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions as Odo Broni linked DL FM

Some social media users have commented on Chris Vincent's post as he alleged that Odo Broni is the owner of DL FM. YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions below:

Bernice Chemx stated:

"Calvin is Akosua’s son. Whatever the law says tomorrow will equally favor Calvin even if the Lion share is reserved for your Odo Broni! There’s nothing to jubilate against Akosua Serwaa!. In sensitive jurisdictions like this where 99% are against her l believe the law of nature will be her astute refuge."

Jeeje Hagan commented:

"Since you've gathered for the businesses, can you also get the records for the rest of the properties.... y3n preko waaiii."
"I don't think Akosua Serwaa ever claimed the radio station."

Khobby Owusu Perez commented:

"So wontumi radio station in kumasi Asokwa,operating in Maame Darkowaa’s residence makes wontumi the owner of the building? Wonim nyansa baako sei."

Eva Naa Akutteh commented:

"Priscilla claimed she was married in 2010 but her marital status on the document states she’s single as of 2014."

Eric Assan commented:

"The company was incorporated in 2014. Yet the marital status of the said Priscilla Ofori is SINGLE on the business registration. Interesting !!!. Don’t be in a hurry to sell yourself short. This is a government document that can incriminate anyone who played a role in lying to the courts that the Priscilla Ofori got married in 2010.-

"Annaaaa customary marriage doesn’t allow you to indicate married for marital status even after 4 four years of marriage. Is anyone catching this.They will incriminate themselves of they start bringing out documents. So my advise - don’t be in a hurry else things will come out against yourself."
Odo Broni and Daddy were spotted at an event before his passing in July 2025, where Akosua Serwaa attended his one-week observance in Accra. Photo credit: @ghbrain.
Source: Facebook

Alleged directors of DL FM

Per the documents shared by Chris Vincent, the late legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba) was listed as the first director.

Akosua Serwaa’s first son, Calvin Shinla, was reportedly named as the second director, while Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni) appeared as the third director.

The late musician was also allegedly listed as the company secretary, with the stated share capital recorded as GH¢1,000.

The Facebook post is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Portia Arthur avatar

