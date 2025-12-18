Priscilla Fosuh, popularly called Odo Broni, and one of her daughters, were seen weeping at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral

The second wife of the late Charles Kwadwo consoled her daughter while he was laid in state at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Odo Broni and her pretty daughter's emotional video on Facebook

The daughter of the late Daddy Lumba, from his second wife, Odo Broni, left many Ghanaians teary-eyed at his funeral.

The beautiful young heiress couldn’t hold back her tears during her father’s funeral on December 13, 2025, at Heroes Park in the Ashanti Region.

Odo Broni’'s daughter weeps at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral in a viral video. Photo credit: @bandatrends

Daddy Lumba’s daughter weeps at his funeral

At the funeral of the renowned Ghanaian Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, a poignant scene unfolded as one of his young daughters was overwhelmed with grief.

The ceremony, attended by family and numerous mourners, was a star-studded event that celebrated the life of the beloved artist.

As Daddy Lumba’s body lay in state, his twin daughter was visibly distressed at the sight. Tears streamed down her face as she confronted the reality of losing her father, who had made their lives easy and memorable.

The heart-wrenching moment was captured in a trending video, showing Odo Broni’s sorrow as she struggled to hold back her own tears, feeling the weight of such a profound loss.

Meanwhile, Odo Broni’s daughter sought comfort in her mother’s embrace, sitting on her lap as she tried to soothe her during this heartbreaking occasion.

The love and loss shared in that moment resonated deeply with everyone present, making it a truly unforgettable farewell to a musical legend.

Ghanaians react to Odo Broni's video

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video of Odo Broni and her daughter shedding tears at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Connie Godslove stated:

"This is so sad, Odo Broni had to put her own sorrow aside to console her daughter, hmmm."

Original Kofi Owusu stated:

"Why am I crying like baby."

Dorinda Nana Akua Awere reacted:

"Aww God comforts these kids ooo and their mum hmmm."

Senior Noel stated:

"Nia obre na odea... ODO may God bless you."

Akosee Bam stated:

"Broni be strong for the kids."

Dora Mezikpih commented:

"You get what you want is good that you have daughter's fine."

Josephine Nimako commented:

"It is well Odo Broni, this shall pass ok."

Addae Jacob commented:

"May the Almighty God give you the strength to look after the kids, Obatanpa."

Ampong alleges Odo Broni is a homewrecker

Ghanaian musician Great Ampong has alleged that Odo Broni is a homewrecker who destroyed Akosua Serewaa’s marriage.

The gospel star claimed that the late Daddy Lumba had confided in him, expressing a desire for more children after relocating to Ghana.

Great Ampong opened up about his relationship with the late singer and the respect he had for him.

Lady blasts Odo Broni’s mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a young lady who called out Odo Broni’s mother for allegedly supporting her daughter’s relationship with an older man.

The lady claimed that Odo Broni was a victim and had her whole life ahead of her, instead of being a nurse and wife to the late musician.

Some social media users hailed the young lady for speaking the truth in the viral video.

