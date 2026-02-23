The family of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi confirmed his death in a statement on February 21, 2026, and warned that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading false claims

Rumours had swirled after his reported passing on February 13, with bloggers including Ohenea Media amplifying claims that the preacher was in a coma and would return

The controversy deepened as some social media users alleged the reported death was staged for clout, prompting the family to urge the public to stop circulating unverified and defamatory statements

Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s family slammed unverified reports that he was not dead and was planning to ‘resurrect’.

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's family addresses rumours surrounding his death and warns against spreading false information.

The popular Ghanaian man of God was reported dead on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Popular blogger Aba the Great broke the news initially, before it was confirmed by several family friends.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s death sparks rumours

After reports of Elisha Osei Kofi’s death went viral on Friday, February 13, several counter reports began emerging alleging that he was in a coma and not dead.

Several bloggers, including YouTuber Ohenea Media, published interviews with individuals claiming that the preacher was not dead.

A narrative emerged that he was still clinging to life and would eventually return to the land of the living.

The rumours sparked outrage on social media as many Ghanaians alleged that the preacher’s reported death was ‘planned’ for clout chasing purposes.

Below is a YouTube video with allegations about Elisha Osei Kofi not being dead.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s family debunks narratives

In a statement released on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s family finally confirmed his passing.

In the statement, they also shared a warning to those spreading false rumours about the preacher’s death and warned that legal action would be taken against them.

"The family respectfully urges the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information, false statements, abusive comments regarding his passing. Any person found circulating falsehood or defamatiory statements will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land," it said.

Below is the Facebook post with the statement shared by Pastor Prince Elisha Kofi Osei's family.

