The latest video of Tic Tac's luxurious mansion at Weija in Accra has impressed social media users

The clip shared by Quecy Official after an exclusive tour of the rapper's lavish home showed its plush interiors and beautiful views

Fans have reacted with admiration, expressing hopes of building something similar to Tic Tac's house

A new video showing the plush interior of ace rapper Tic Tac's mansion in Accra has emerged online, leaving many fans impressed.

The video, shared by popular TikToker Quecy Official, gave fans a peek into the rapper's luxurious home, located in the Weija area.

In the video, Quecy Official seemed to have visited the house and was being shown around by Tic Tac's wife, Awurabena Serwaa Duah.

Dressed in a grey-coloured suit, Quecy Official entered one of the bathrooms and showed the big space before moving to the bedroom. One could observe that almost everything in the house was white.

"If I come here, this is where I sleep. This is my washroom. I can give you space to rest here if you like, and that is my bed. I am no small person when I come here oo," the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards nominee said.

He then moved out of the room to the terrace, where a swimming pool is located, showing the beautiful view overlooking the Weija Dam.

"Imagine sleeping here [the bedroom] and swimming there while also experiencing the beautiful view. I am Tic Tac's first born so those of you who do not know. I am Maa Serwaa, the Girls SP's first born. I am the next of kin...Tic Tac and Mama Serwaa, God has blessed you" he said amid laughter.

Tic Tac's big mansion at Weija

Tic Tac's mansion, near Asamoah Gyan's Basilica mansion, first caught online attention on February 16, 2025, when he opened his doors for his wife's birthday celebration.

In videos that circulated from the birthday party, Tic Tac displayed frames of the numerous awards he has won throughout his illustrious music career. The mansion also houses an office for his record label with a music studio.

In the compound of the house, the TN Records CEO had designed the floors with pavement blocks, making it smooth and easy to work on without any issues. The compound also had another separate house linked to the main house via a staircase.

A few weeks after the party, Tic Tac and his wife went swimming while their children played with the floats inside the pool.

Reactions to the video of Tic Tac's house

Quecy Official's video of Tic Tac's house got many fans impressed. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

Pilgrim Priest of Salem said:

"Tic TAC's house deɛɛɛ, view no abodam oo...herrrh. chale it's an attraction on it's own!!!"

Amg Kofi Kelvin said:

"Tic Tac please are you selling the land in front of you? I’m jealous of your view😂😂."

Richard Baidoo said:

"I tap into your blessing 🙌 Tic Tac Amen, Amen and Amen 🙏 🙌."

