BB DJ has made a rare public appearance following years of false rumours in Ghana claiming that he had passed away

In a video, the former Ivorian child music superstar looked all grown up as he showcased his talent

BB DJ's rare public sighting has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Former Ivorian child music superstar Njitam Simou Dilanne Wildfride, popularly known as BB DJ, has courted attention after resurfacing on social media following years of false rumours of his death.

Former Ivorian child music star BB DJ looks all grown up as he resurfaces amid false death rumors. Photo source: @thekssnews

Source: Facebook

The former child musician from the early 2000s, who has rebranded and currently goes by the stage name Djey La Machine, has been spotted in a new video after years out of the mainstream scene.

BB DJ resurfaces looking all grown up

In a video shared by Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS) on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, BB DJ proved that the death rumours were false as he gave fans a glimpse of his current state.

In the video, the musician, born in 1999, had grown big and tall with a beard as he danced to his fellow Ivorian colleagues Kadirove Mania and Renard Barakissa's 2026 smash hit, La bêtise, inside his residence.

The Enfant Poli hitmaker, with his headset on, looked different from his younger self as he wore a hoodie, black shorts, and sneakers and showcased his talent.

The Instagram video of former Ivorian child musician BB DJ looking all grown up after resurfacing is below:

Who is former child musician BB DJ?

BB DJ, currently known by his stage name Djey La Machine, is an Ivorian musician and dancer who rose to prominence in the 2000s. He was born on June 18, 1999.

He shot to fame as a child music star globally, including in Ghana, following the release of his hit single, Enfant poli, in 2004.

The song took Africa by surprise and had almost every African child wishing to be like BB DJ, the children's ambassador at the time.

The young singer also performed at several high-profile music events with other top Ivorian musicians.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Ecow Smith-Asante shows off his youthful looks after resurfacing abroad. Photo source: Ecow Smith-Asante

Source: Facebook

After his remarkable rise to fame, BB DJ disappeared from the spotlight, with rumours later emerging that he had passed away following an encounter with armed assailants.

However, Ivorian media reports indicated that the real reason behind his disappearance is that his father, who was his career manager, sadly passed away, which greatly affected the career of the young superstar.

He later re-emerged in the Ivorian music scene as a teenager and rebranded as Djey La Machine but has yet to recapture the success he achieved during his childhood.

BB DJ's latest public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yeguy_gh commented:

"Eii, so how did we even come up with that story. Oh, Ama Ghana 🔥😂😂."

Djaj_gh said:

"Aww, he is doing well."

Sneak___inz wrote:

"Eii hmm. This boy make I turn street dancer back then."

Ecow Smith-Asante resurfaces, flaunts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ecow Smith-Asante resurfaced after moving abroad from Ghana.

In a video, the veteran actor showed off his current state after his hiatus from the Ghanaian film industry.

Ecow Smith-Asante's rare public sighting triggered positive reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh