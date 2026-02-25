Shatta Wale’s yellow Lamborghini Urus was spotted covered at the EOCO premises, sparking fresh public attention and online reactions

EOCO reportedly issued a court document seeking his consent for the possible shipment of the vehicle to the United States

Sammy Flex confirmed the matter has been referred to Shatta Wale’s legal team and is being handled through the appropriate legal channels

Legal processes involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office have taken a fresh turn after new details emerged about dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

Shatta Wale’s yellow Lamborghini covered at EOCO headquarters amid reports of the vehicle being shipped back to the US. Image credit: Lamborghini.com, Shatta Wale, Bow Weezy

Reports indicate that a court document was issued at EOCO's insistence, seeking Shatta Wale’s consent regarding the shipment of the luxury vehicle to the United States of America.

The move is said to be part of ongoing legal procedures connected to the car.

While specifics of the case have not been fully disclosed to the public, the development suggests that formal steps are being pursued through the courts.

Images circulating online show the Lamborghini covered at the EOCO premises, a sight that has quickly sparked conversation across social media.

The high-profile nature of both the artist and the vehicle has only intensified public interest in the matter

Sammy Flex confirms reports of pending shipment

Amid the speculation, Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Sammy Flex, released an official statement to address the situation and confirm receipt of the court document.

Official Notice: I wish to formally confirm, in my capacity as Public Relations Manager of Shatta Movement, that we have received a court document issued at the instance of the Economic and Organised Crime Office regarding a request for Shatta Wale’s consent in relation to the shipment of the yellow Lamborghini to the United States of America. The matter has been duly referred to our legal representatives, who are handling it through the appropriate legal channels. We appreciate your understanding. Thank you.”

The statement makes it clear that the matter is now in the hands of legal representatives who are expected to pursue the matter through the available legal channels.

It does not, however, indicate whether consent has been granted or when the vehicle may be shipped.

For now, the issue remains before the law, and further clarity is expected as proceedings continue.

Shatta Wale's Lamborghini seen at EOCO premises

Meanwhile, photos of the yellow Lamborghini Urus, covered at the EOCO premises, have surfaced online, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Some supporters believe it is just a legal formality that will soon be resolved, while others are closely monitoring the situation.

As it stands, the situation remains a legal issue, and the outcome will depend on how proceedings unfold in the coming days.

Shatta Wale shows off his new Mercedes Roadster, which he purchased after the EOCO seized his purple Lamborghini. Photo source: ShattaWale

Shatta Wale acquires a new Lamborghini Urus

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale courted attention online with his luxury car purchase, which came a month after his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Thousands of fans who witnessed the musician's recent brush with the law had a lot to say about his purchase.

