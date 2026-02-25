Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica appeared nearly in tears after appearing before the Gbese District Court for an extradition hearing on February 25, 2026

In a video, the social media personality, who has been accused of being involved in a romance scam, appeared displeased over the turn of events in court

Abu Trica was arrested in a joint Ghana–US security operation in December 2025 and appeared in court alongside his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica was left nearly weeping after the Gbese District Court ruled on the extradition request against him.

Abu Trica Breaks Down in Court as Gbese District Court Adjourns Extradition Case to March 18

Abu Trica has been accused by the US Department of Justice and the FBI of being part of a conspiracy to defraud elderly Americans through romance fraud schemes.

The DOJ alleged that the syndicate had been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims by using artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with them.

The suspects then requested for money for urgent needs such as medical treatment, travel, or other expenses.

On December 11, 2025, a joint operation between several Ghanaian security services and the FBI led to Abu Trica's arrest.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica reappears before Gbese District Court

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, appeared in court for their latest hearing regarding their possible extradition to the US over their alleged involvement in financial crimes.

In a video shared by Gossips24TV, the Swedru-based socialite was in handcuffs and appeared to be in a calm mood as security officials escorted him into the courtroom from their vehicle.

He was later joined by his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, as they headed into the courtroom to learn of their fate.

Below is the TikTok video of Abu Trica arriving in court.

Abu Trica near tears after court adjourned

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Gh Articles TV, Abu Trica departed the court after the hearing.

The embattled businessman, who had entered the premises in a calm mood, looked to be on the verge of tears as he departed in handcuffs.

He also appeared agitated and muttered some words at his captor, apparently displeased over the turn of events.

According to reports, the Gbese District court remanded him into custody and adjourned the case until March 18, 2026, apparently leading to the socialite’s unhappiness.

Below is the Instagram video of Abu Trica near tears as he departed the Gbese District Court.

