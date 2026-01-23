Abu Trica’s Agona Swedru Mansion Sits Quiet Months After His Arrest
- A TikTok blogger, Oda Citizen TV, visited Abu Trica’s Agona Swedru mansion after over a month of his arrest to check its current condition
- The luxurious residence appeared quiet and serene, with a welcome sign still hanging and flowers neatly arranged around the perimeter
- With no activity around the property, netizens commented that the mansion now reflects a future on hold as Abu Trica remains in custody
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
A month and a half after the arrest of Ghanaian social media personality Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, his mansion at Agona Swedru is drawing fresh attention.
Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, by local authorities in a joint operation with US officials, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
He is accused of masterminding romance scams that allegedly defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million and is facing charges related to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
Ralph St Williams rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident; video of his current state emerges
A TikTok blogger known as Oda Citizen TV recently visited his mansion to see the current state of the property following Abu Trica’s continued stay in custody.
The visit offered a reflective look at a place that was once loudly celebrated online.
Condition of Abu Trica's mansion after arrest
At the entrance of the mansion, a design hanging in plain view reads 'Welcome to Abu Trica Mansion'.
The sign remains untouched, quietly marking a home that was prepared but never occupied.
Around the fence wall, flowers remain neatly arranged, with the environment around the mansion quiet and serene.
No workers were seen, no visitors were present, and there were no signs of daily activity.
In the viral video, Oda Citizen TV did not report any indication of damage or neglect, and the mansion appears well-kept.
The quiet atmosphere painted a different picture from the flashy, big-spending lifestyle Abu Trica once promoted on social media.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Abu Trica's sisters weep at court premises
Meanwhile, Abu Trica's sisters were present at the Gbese High Court on January 13, 2026, for their brother's second hearing in his US extradition case after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the sisters of the embattled Swedru-based socialite and businessman were visibly emotional as he and his alleged accomplices arrived at the Gbese High Court.
Abu Trica's siblings broke down in tears and had to be consoled by their close associates as they saw him being escorted inside the court building for the beginning of his legal proceedings.
Footage of the emotional scenes at the court premises evoked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.
Blakk Rasta reacts to Abu Trica's health
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Blakk Rasta had shared an update on the current health status of detained businessman, Abu Trica.
In a video on the TikTok page Blakk Empire Media on January 2, the controversial media personality shared an update on the recently arrested socialite's health.
He claimed that the businessman had a toothache before his arrest, and his lawyers told the judge, who then asked the state to ensure that he was given treatment.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.