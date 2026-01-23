A TikTok blogger, Oda Citizen TV, visited Abu Trica’s Agona Swedru mansion after over a month of his arrest to check its current condition

The luxurious residence appeared quiet and serene, with a welcome sign still hanging and flowers neatly arranged around the perimeter

With no activity around the property, netizens commented that the mansion now reflects a future on hold as Abu Trica remains in custody

A month and a half after the arrest of Ghanaian social media personality Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, his mansion at Agona Swedru is drawing fresh attention.

Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, by local authorities in a joint operation with US officials, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He is accused of masterminding romance scams that allegedly defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million and is facing charges related to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

A TikTok blogger known as Oda Citizen TV recently visited his mansion to see the current state of the property following Abu Trica’s continued stay in custody.

The visit offered a reflective look at a place that was once loudly celebrated online.

Condition of Abu Trica's mansion after arrest

At the entrance of the mansion, a design hanging in plain view reads 'Welcome to Abu Trica Mansion'.

The sign remains untouched, quietly marking a home that was prepared but never occupied.

Around the fence wall, flowers remain neatly arranged, with the environment around the mansion quiet and serene.

No workers were seen, no visitors were present, and there were no signs of daily activity.

In the viral video, Oda Citizen TV did not report any indication of damage or neglect, and the mansion appears well-kept.

The quiet atmosphere painted a different picture from the flashy, big-spending lifestyle Abu Trica once promoted on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Abu Trica's sisters weep at court premises

Meanwhile, Abu Trica's sisters were present at the Gbese High Court on January 13, 2026, for their brother's second hearing in his US extradition case after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the sisters of the embattled Swedru-based socialite and businessman were visibly emotional as he and his alleged accomplices arrived at the Gbese High Court.

Abu Trica's siblings broke down in tears and had to be consoled by their close associates as they saw him being escorted inside the court building for the beginning of his legal proceedings.

Footage of the emotional scenes at the court premises evoked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Blakk Rasta reacts to Abu Trica's health

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Blakk Rasta had shared an update on the current health status of detained businessman, Abu Trica.

In a video on the TikTok page Blakk Empire Media on January 2, the controversial media personality shared an update on the recently arrested socialite's health.

He claimed that the businessman had a toothache before his arrest, and his lawyers told the judge, who then asked the state to ensure that he was given treatment.

