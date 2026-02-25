Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice Daniel Yusif made their court appearance for their extradition hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Footage of the embattled Swedru-based businessman and his alleged associate being taken to the courtroom has emerged on social media

Abu Trica and Daniel Yusif's latest court appearance has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Embattled Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice Daniel Yusif have appeared in court for their latest hearing regarding their possible extradition to the US over their alleged involvement in financial crimes.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplice, Daniel Yusif, appear before the Gbese District Court for their extradition hearing on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, since he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica's two associates, who were arrested alongside him, have also been released after the state discontinued their case against them.

Daniel Yusif, an alleged associate of the Swedru-based socialite, was also later arrested at the Kotoka International Airport after attempting to flee the country.

Abu Trica, Daniel Yusif appear in court

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Abu Trica and Daniel Yusif were presented before the Gbese District Court for the hearing of their extradition case.

In a video shared by Gossips24TV, the handcuffed Swedru-based socialite was in a calm mood as security officials escorted him into the courtroom from their vehicle.

Abu Trica sues the Interior Ministry, NACOC, EOCO, and the FBI for his arrest, detention, and alleged human rights violations on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Later, a separate vehicle also arrived at the Gbese High Court, with Daniel Yusif in the custody of officers, who marched him to join his alleged associate for their court case.

Abu Trica's court appearance stirs reactions

Abu Trica sues Interior Ministry, security agencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica sued the Interior Ministry and some Ghanaian security agencies over his detention.

In his lawsuit, the embattled socialite levelled several serious allegations against both local and international law enforcement officials over his treatment in detention.

Abu Trica also tabled some relief before the court in connection to his legal case.

