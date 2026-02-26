Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger sparked excitement online after announcing Nana Agradaa's expected release date from Nsawam Prison

The popular televangelist was initially jailed for 15 years over fraud and charlatanic advertisement, but had her sentence reduced to 12 months

Fans flooded social media with jubilation and prayers after Afia’s claim, with many expressing joy and anticipation over the televangelist’s imminent return

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenenegger, has sparked excitement among Nana Agradaa fans online after sharing her expected release date.

Afia Schwarzenegger sparks jubilation among Nana Agradaa's fans as she shares the preacher's expected release date from prison.

Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding attendees at her church by advertising her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television in 2022.

During the advertised church service, she received several sums of money from her church members and refused to return the funds.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement and incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

After she was jailed, Nana Agradaa immediately launched an appeal at the Amasaman High Court against the Circuit Court decision.

In her appeal, her lawyers argued that the original sentence was too harsh, accusing the Circuit Court judge of being biased and not following the law in handing down a 15-year sentence.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court agreed with her lawyer’s arguments and reduced the controversial preacher’s sentence from 15 years to 12 months, including time served.

Having spent more than six months in jail already, her fans immediately started jubilating in anticipation of her impending release.

Below is a Facebook video of Nana Agradaa at the Amasaman High Court.

Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on Nana Agradaa’s release

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Akoto Trends on Thursday, February 26, Afia Schwarzenegger announced Nana Agradaa’s expected release date.

She claimed that based on her sources, the preacher would be released on Tuesday, March 3.

Afia Schwarzenegger called on all fans of Nana Agradaa to get excited in anticipation of her release.

Below is the TikTok video of Afia Schwarzenegger speaking about Nana Agradaa’s release.

Reactions to AfiaSchwar’s Agradaa release date announcement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Afia Schwarzenegger speaking about Nana Agradaa’s release from jail.

Efyah Kumkum Dzifa said:

"Agradaa, I have a lot to tell you o hmmmmm."

Mrs Afriyie🌹 wrote:

"All glory be to your name, Jesus."

Too sweet, commented:

"All glory be to the most high."

Tiwaa said:

"I am so happy for Mama Pat."

Nana Agradaa's Heaven Way Church undergoes a major upgrade in anticipation of her release from prison.

Nana Agradaa's church renovated ahead of release

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's church underwent a massive upgrade ahead of her expected return from prison.

In a video, her junior pastor, Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, was seen with some painters at the church premises, while the surroundings appeared to have been restored to a neat and pristine condition.

