A Ghanaian man criticised the court’s decision on Nana Agradaa’s case, claiming the punishment for her "Sika Gari" scam was too lenient

He also accused religious and traditional leaders in Ghana of not speaking out against Agradaa's actions when the scam was at its peak

Nana Agradaa appeared in court to appeal her 15-year prison sentence on Tuesday, but the court ruled that she would remain in custody until the appeal is heard

A Ghanaian man has stoked a frenzy online after he called for convicted televangelist Nana Agradaa to be slapped with a harsher sentence, claiming her 15-year jail term with hard labour is too 'lenient'.

The video, recorded in a street-side interview, showcases the man seething with fury. He criticises the sentence given to Agradaa, describing it as 'lenient'.

Agradaa was convicted for her role in running the infamous "Sika Gari" money-doubling scheme.

Ghanaian man chastises court on Agradaa's verdict

According to the Ghanaian man, the court's ruling does not reflect the severity of the crime and sends the wrong message to the public.

He urged the court to ensure that justice is served for people whom Agradaa manipulated.

“She created a nationwide problem, deceived the public, and got rich off their desperation, yet her punishment is a mere slap on the wrist.”

Referring to the now-converted evangelist's controversial "Sika Gari" ritual, the man continued,

“Everyone is involved in it, everyone participates, but she used it to fill her pockets while the victims have been left without justice.”

The frustrations do not end with Agradaa. The man also directed his anger at Ghana’s religious and traditional leaders, accusing them of complicity for their failure to speak out against the scam when it was at its peak.

“These leaders, they hold power but are too weak to act. Bishops, doctors, apostles… God gave them knowledge, but they operate in darkness,” he said.

The interview was shared on X. Watch the video below.

Nana Agradaa made an appearance in court

The Ghanaian man's vexation came immediately after Nana Agradaa made a highly anticipated appearance at the Amasaman High Court.

She was seeking bail while her legal team filed an appeal against the 15-year prison sentence she received for reportedly defrauding her followers.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that despite her legal team's arguments for bail, the Amasaman High Court ruled that Agradaa would remain in custody until the appeal is heard.

The judge cited insufficient grounds for release, leading to the continuation of Agradaa’s time in prison.

The court further directed that the Circuit Court provide all necessary documentation to proceed with the appeal.

Agradaa’s legal team has argued that the trial was flawed, pointing to what they describe as procedural errors and judicial bias.

They are calling for a retrial, claiming that the original verdict was excessive given the circumstances.

However, the prosecution has countered these claims, emphasising the gravity of Agradaa’s fraudulent activities.

Nana Agradaa reportedly clashes with journalist

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nana Agradaa reportedly clashed with journalist Mike2 of Adom FM during her bail hearing at the Amasaman High Court.

Mike2 shared a video after the hearing, claiming that Agradaa was upset upon spotting him in the courtroom. He also alleged that she instructed her lawyer to have him removed.

