A viral video showed Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry undergoing major renovations ahead of Nana Agradaa’s expected release

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, was jailed for 15 years on July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court over fraud, but an appeal reduced her sentence to one year

Her lawyer indicated she could regain freedom as early as March 3, sparking jubilation as her church members prepared for her release

A video showing Nana Agradaa’s church, the Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry, undergoing extensive renovation ahead of her release has stirred emotions online.

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled.

She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal.

According to her lawyer, Evangelist Mama Pat could be out of prison as early as March 3, based on approval from authorities.

Nana Agradaa’s church undergoes renovation

In a video shared by Evangelist Frederick Gyemeso, one of Nana Agradaa’s junior pastors, also known as Agradaa Ba Gyemeso, the jailed preacher’s church facility could be seen undergoing renovations in anticipation of her return.

Since the preacher's incarceration, multiple reports have emerged about the Heaven Way Church falling into disrepair.

Several viral videos taken months after her incarceration showed Nana Agradaa’s church in poor condition, with its surroundings overrun by filth, weeds, and rainwater, and the wall appearing crumbled.

In November 2025, her husband, Angel Asiamah, carried out a mini renovation after months of fan complaints.

Agradaa Ba Gyemeso’s video showed a new round of work being carried out on the church to lift its standard ahead of her return.

The church was repainted in its signature white colour, and the surroundings appeared to have been completely put in pristine condition.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s church’s renovations

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Nana Agradaa’s church undergoing a serious facelift.

misspomaa said:

"Fans of Agrasco say powerrrrrrrrrr."

Serwaa wrote:

"Please, when is she coming?"

Akosua Nyanta commented:

"Please invite me. I will come and sing for her because she's my mummy. I do praise and worship at my church. Thanks."

Nanadwubi said:

"You have done well paa. God bless you, bro."

Judge explains Nana Agradaa's succesful appeal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Amasaman High Court detailed the reasons Nana Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail term was successful.

In the full judgment, the trial judge noted that the original sentence was harsh and criticised the conduct of the Circuit Court judge.

