Nana Yaa Brefo has stirred reactions online after announcing that she was venturing into MC work in the US

In a video, the veteran media personality danced joyously as she indicated that people wanting her services could contact her

Nana Yaa Brefo's remarks about her relocation to the US have triggered positive reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Veteran media personality Nana Yaa Brefo is poised to make good use of her time in the US.

This comes after first announcing that she now makes a living in the US working as an Uber driver.

Now, the famed journalist, in a new twist, has announced her decision to venture into another job in the US

In a video shared on her Facebook page on February 20, 2026, the media personality was spotted in a cheerful mood as she vibed to a danceable tune while embarking on her rounds as an Uber driver.

She then announced that she was ready and available to work as an MC and was putting everyone on notice.

Nana Yaa Brefo, therefore, gave out her details and urged persons organising funerals, parties, and weddings to reach out to her.

"So I forgot to tell you, if you have any MC job, be it a funeral, wedding, party, or any event, and you want an MC, you can also call me."

Kevin Taylor to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a car

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor has vowed to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a Toyota Camry.

According to him, Nana Yaa risked suffering severe injuries or death as her current vehicle was old and not roadworthy.

The veteran media personality expressed gratitude to Kevin Taylor for his offer to gift her a new car.

Nana Yaa Brefo's call stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the announcement made by Nana Yaa Brefo.

Kwaku Opare commented:

"Driving and recording video can land you in some kind of trouble, and the video could be incontrovertible evidence against you. Was just thinking about that. You are in the same area as your Taylor friend."

Paul Kainyah replied:

"Massa USA not like somewhere wey you can drive and be on video call oo… ye study na we want you alive and healthy."

Clement Nyamekye opined:

"God is in control. I love what you are doing paaa."

Nana Yaw Boakye added:

"Welcome to America, my beautiful sister. I’m soooo proud of you."

Cornelius Amemo added:

"My sister, concentrate on your business. Stop making adverts while driving. Your own Ghanaians will call the police, all your points will be gone, and you’ll be jobless in America. Don’t trust Ghanaians showing off. Tomorrow is another day; you are in America, not in Ghana."

Otumfuo Nana works as a security guard in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian actor Nana Boakye Ansah, popularly known as Otumfuo Nana, has left many people in awe as he disclosed that he now works as a security guard abroad.

He made the revelation on TikTok, posting a photo of himself in his work uniform standing near a police vehicle on a sunny morning.

