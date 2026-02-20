Popular Sompa FM's presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has broken her silence on the baby theft saga at Mamprobi Polyclinic as she blasted the suspect

The relationship coach detailed how societal pressure may have forced the abductor to make such a decision despite the consequences involved

Oheneni Adazoa's views have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Popular Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa has added her voice to the baby theft saga at Mamprobi Polyclinic, which stirred outrage on social media.

Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft saga

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, massive tension erupted after reports stated that a newborn baby had gone missing at one of Ghana’s big hospitals shortly after being delivered through a Caesarean section.

Information that came in indicated that the suspect was believed to have posed as a nurse working in the facility, getting access to the room where the baby lay.

In a trending video, a man believed to be the father of the baby was seen confronting the authorities of the health facility to release the CCTV footage, triggering them to take action.

The CCTV footage of the suspect went viral, generating intense reactions on social media. After a few hours of investigation, the baby was found and the suspect apprehended.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, the Minister for Gender, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, explained that the suspect saw a convenient environment and took advantage of the situation, detailing the suspect's eagerness to have a child

“Without intending to give too much information out, I just want to say that she is a woman in desperate need of a child. She saw a very convenient environment and took advantage of it,” the Minister said.

Surprisingly, an old video of the suspect having a mother-son moment with a child believed to be hers popped up, allegedly debunking earlier reports of her desperation to be a mother.

Oheneni Adazoa addresses Mamprobi baby abductor saga

Speaking during an episode of her relationship program on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa expressed her disapproval of the act, sharing possible reasons behind the suspect's decision.

According to her, pressure from society might have compelled her into such a criminal offence, but she had no right and should remain in police custody.

She further advised women on what to do if their husbands are persuading them to have a baby despite knowing they are struggling with infertility. She said:

“Sometimes pressure can force you to do certain things you never dreamt of. What the suspect did was totally wrong because she doesn't have the right to take another woman's baby.”

“Ladies, if you are in a marriage that is pressuring you to exceed your limit, just walk out. If your husband is giving you pressure because you are struggling with childbirth, divorce him because he should be able to support you in times of hardship”

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's views on Mamprobi

Below are some comments by social media users who reacted to what Oheneni Adazoa had to say about the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft incident compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Sandra wrote:

“Society is killing a lot of people, hmm.”

Vivy Afrifa Bosompem wrote:

“God bless you Mama. You have said it all.”

Mamageee wrote:

“My question is, how did she get access to the hospital. Hmmm, a lot of questions.”

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa sharing her struggle with childbirth below:

Oheneni Adazoa struggles with childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa was brought to tears during an interview on “Delay Show”, recounting her struggle with childbirth and the efforts she had made to have a child of her own.

According to her, despite being in her marriage for 20 years, she is still childless. She claimed she was the only daughter of her parents, explaining how her mother wished for her to have one before she died in 2013.

