Ghanaian TikToker and former aspiring actress Hajia Pounds has been reported dead after experiencing some health issues

The late social media personality's demise was announced on social media on Thursday, February 12, 2026

Hajia Pounds's untimely demise has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaian netizens who mourned online

A Ghanaian TikTok personality and former aspiring actress, Gifty Kulugu, popularly known as Hajia Pounds, has reportedly passed away.

The news of Hajia Pounds's untimely death was announced on TikTok by young actor and filmmaker Bohyeba Multimedia on his official TikTok page on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

What happened to Hajia Pounds?

The exact circumstances of Hajia Pounds's untimely demise remain unknown, with Bohyeba Multimedia failing to specify the cause of her tragic passing. The exact date of her death is also unknown.

However, according to one TikToker Right Klick's interaction on another post, the late TikTok personality complained of heart pains in the night on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, before tragically passing away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

He wrote:

"Kwame God complained of his head on Wednesday evening and then died on Thursday morning. May his soul rest in peace. 💔🪦 Hajia too complained of her heart Tuesday evening and died on Wednesday. May her soul rest in peace. 💔 What's really happening 😭?"

In an emotional post, Bohyeba Multimedia shared a video of the late former aspiring actress from a scene from a short project from their collaboration a few years ago.

In the caption of the post, he expressed sadness over the demise of his late colleague.

"May your soul rest in peace, Hajia Pounds. We shall meet in paradise 💔💔💔💔💔💔.

The news of Hajia Pounds's untimely demise also evoked grief among her loved ones on social media, who mourned and eulogised her.

The TikTok videos announcing the demise of Hajia Pounds are below:

Who was the late Hajia Pounds?

Before her untimely demise, the Ashanti Region-based Hajia Pounds was a popular figure on TikTok with over 10k followers. She was reportedly the mother of two children.

She reportedly completed her secondary school at the Effiduasi Senior High Commercial School (EFFISCO), formerly known as Modern School of Commerce (MODESCO), in the Ashanti Region.

Before her foray into the social media circles, Hajia Pounds was an aspiring actress who featured in skits and short films produced by Bohyeba Multimedia in 2022.

The YouTube video of Hajia Pounds in a movie skit is below:

Ghanaians mourn Hajia Pounds's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pr3billz commented:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. May it never be our story in Jesus' name."

Adepabroni said:

"I really know her from Effisco. May her soul rest in peace."

Abobo Pius wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace 🙏."

Veteran Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after a battle with a severe health issue.

The diminutive Yoruba actress's brother, Ridwan Lasisi, shared more information about the circumstances behind his sister's death.

Many fans took to social media to mourn and pay tribute to the late Aunty Ajara.

