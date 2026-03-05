The girlfriend of the Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo surprised him with a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max

The movie star shared the information during a recent interview, claiming it was a Valentine's Day gift

The gesture sparked massive reactions on social media as netizens applauded Yaw Dabo's partner

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kumawood actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has unveiled a phone his girlfriend gifted him during Valentine's Day in 2026.

Yaw Dabo receives an iPhone 17 Pro Max as a Valentine's Day gift from his girlfriend. Image credit: Yaw Dabo, Koforidua Flowers

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Agnesboat Multimedia, the movie star disclosed that his partner brought him an iPhone 17 Pro Max as a sign of love.

According to Yaw Dabo, it is very difficult for a lady to get a man a gift, as they always want to be on the receiving side.

The actor, who was moved by the kind gesture, thanked his girlfriend, adding he finds it hard to use his money to buy expensive phones.

Although he did not disclose her name, the Kumawood actor hinted that it was the Chinese lady he once went to the Ashanti Region with to donate.

Watch the TikTok video of Yaw Dabo speaking about his phone gift below:

Who is Yaw Dabo’s alleged girlfriend?

In June 2025, Samuel Yaw Dabo was seen in Kumasi with a beautiful Chinese lady, many suspect to be his partner.

The Kumawood star had shared a video of himself strolling with the lady in Ghana in 2025, but did not show her face.

Yaw Dabo appeared with the lady at the Kumasi Children's home, which shelters over 70 children from one day old to 25 years old.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, the actor dispelled rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with an Asian woman.

According to the Kumawood actor, he had randomly met the woman by the roadside and asked his friend to go fetch her number.

Dabo, who owns Dabo Soccer Academy, explained that the woman and her family were into philanthropy, further fuelling speculation.

"This is something she does with her family almost every month. She decided to do this with me as a partner," he said.

Watch the TikTok video of Yaw Dabo and the Chinese lady below:

Yaw Dabo's iPhone gift sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Yaw Dabo unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Gloryboi wrote:

“She used the money she collected from you to buy you a phone, and you’re happy.”

Don Papa wrote:

“Ghanaian women will never buy him that phone; only a Chinese woman would do that. He made the right choice.”

Paa Kwesi wrote:

“Chale, the girl is a Chinese girl, that is why. Do you think a Ghanaian lady will use her money for that? She even wants yours.”

Possy wrote:

“Very soon we will leave the Ghanaian ladies and go for Chinese women.”

Kobby Rich wrote:

“The Chinese don't care about the size of the bola you have. That's why Dabo went that way; he is smart.”

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo flaunts his supposed girlfriend as she celebrates her birthday. Image credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo flaunts Netherland girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo had once flaunted his girlfriend, who was reportedly a Ghanaian woman named Albright, who lived in the Netherlands.

According to ZionFelix, the lady celebrated her birthday on June 12, 2022, with the actor flaunting her on his Instagram, sparking a huge social media stir at the time.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh