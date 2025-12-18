Juliet Ibrahim's son with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Jayden Safo, turned 15 years old on Wednesday, December 17, 2025

The star actress took to social media to share a video of the boy in celebration of his new age

Accompanying the video was a heartwarming caption in which she assured Jayden of her unending love

Actress Juliet Ibrahim shared a new video with her son, Jayden K. Safo, on social media, as the boy celebrated his birthday.

Born in 2010, Jayden turned 15 on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and his mother could not hide her excitement.

Taking to her Instagram page, Juliet Ibrahim showed a moment of her time with Jayden on a plane. The two sat side-by-side, with the mother whispering into the boy's ear.

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates the 15th birthday of Jayden Safo, her son with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, on December 17, 2025. Photo source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Upon realising that his mother was filming the moment, Jayden, who had a headset on, attempted to stop her from capturing him.

In her caption, Juliet Ibrahim wished her son a happy birthday and shared how proud and grateful she is to see her son grow into a young man. She described him as an intelligent boy full of potential and promised to guide and love him unconditionally.

"Happy 15th Birthday, my son Jayden. Watching you grow into the young man you are becoming fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude. You are strong, kind, intelligent, and full of potential, even when you don’t always see it yourself. At 15, the world is opening up to you, and I want you to know that no matter where life takes you, I am always here, cheering you on, guiding you, and loving you unconditionally. Keep being curious, stay true to yourself, and never forget how deeply loved you are. May this new year bring you growth, wisdom, laughter, and unforgettable memories. I pray that God protects you, strengthens you, and leads you on the right path always. I love you beyond words. Happy birthday, my son @jaydenksafo."

Watch Juliet Ibrahim's Instagram video below:

Who is Jayden Safo?

Jayden Safo is the only known biological child of Juliet Ibrahim. He is the product of Ibrahim's short-lived marriage with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the former CEO of Kantanka Automobile.

The actress and Kwadwo Safo Jnr got married and welcomed their son in 2010. Barely four years later, they announced their divorce.

A statement from the actress in June 2014 indicated that she had long ended her marriage and was no longer married to Safo Jnr.

"Juliet Ibrahim has found it necessary to let her fans know today that she filed for a divorce, and it is final. She is no longer married to Kwadwo Safo, and the marriage ended a while back," parts of the statement read.

Since the divorce, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has married a woman named Zainab Bonkano, and has been co-parenting with Juliet Ibrahim, who is yet to remarry.

Their son spends most of his time with his mother, with whom he often travels abroad on vacations.

Juliet Ibrahim poses with Jayden Safo and other family members during a vacation in Dubai in 2021. Photo source: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim's son meets Adwoa Safo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jayden Safo recently met Adwoa Safo in a heartwarming moment and exchanged pleasantries with his aunt, who is one of Ghana's most celebrated female politicians.

A video of the moment captured during the visit of Jayden and his family upon the passing of his grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, went viral online.

Source: YEN.com.gh