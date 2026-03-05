Kofi Wiase, a student and comic content creator, has been left brokenhearted and emotionally devastated after he discovered his girlfriend's cheating ways

A young Ghanaian man is nursing his wounds after discovering that the woman he believed to be his girlfriend was not faithful.

Kofi Wiase, a student and comic content creator, expressed his disappointment after realising that the relationship he cherished was built on deception.

According to Kofi, he had been in a relationship with Matilda for several years and had even considered marrying her once things fell into place.

The truth, however, came as a complete surprise to him. He explained that he discovered the betrayal after a friend dared him to conduct a loyalty test.

As part of the test, his supposed girlfriend was asked to request a song for her boyfriend and was promised a prize. Confident that Matilda would pass, Kofi agreed.

Much to his surprise, Matilda mentioned the names of two other men he had never known about, leaving him emotionally devastated.

Kofi recounted the sacrifices he made for her over the years, believing he had a devoted partner.

On one occasion, he even used his school fees to buy her a favourite iPhone, prioritising her happiness over his own education.

Feeling deeply disappointed, he has since cautioned young men to be careful in relationships and to ensure full commitment and honesty before investing emotionally.

Netizens react to Kofi's heartbreaking story

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on Kofi Wiase's disappointing story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Obaa Yaa commented:

"As a young man build yourself and support your siblings first before making any move towards love."

Muja_hi said:

"It is because situations like this that is why I have given my heart to sporty bet."

Prophet Isaac Ofosu Impact noted:

"Those insulting him should stop it because it could happen to anyone. Life can give you what you have not planned for, I am sure the guy wll learn some lessons from this experience."

Owura asked:

"I thought we all agreed to be disciplined this year, so what happened?"

Thompson said:

"Guys, learn from this experience. A woman who truly loves you will make sure you save your money. She will always encourage you to make investments, because she plans on being your wife."

Bra Majid advised:

"All will be fine in Allah's name. Just pray hard and forgive her. Don't say anything harmful to her."

Kelly Lambert commented:

"How can one be so silly? Your mom was sick, yet you spent that money on your girlfriend at Labadi beach. You haven't seen anything yet."

