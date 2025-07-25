Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife, Yvonne, made an emotional appearance at the funeral of Ghanaian statesman Bernard Olu Tunde Sawyerr

The funeral of the former Deloitte Africa partner was held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra and was attended by high-profile politicians

A TikTok video captured Dr Nduom visibly emotional, while his wife remained stoic and provided him with unshakable support

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian politician and businessman Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife courted attention during an appearance at the funeral of Ghanaian statesman Bernard Olu Tunde Sawyerr.

Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife, Yvonne, attend the funeral of Bernard Olu Tunde Sawyerr in Accra on July 25, 2025. Image credit: @dailywatchtvonline

Source: TikTok

The Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Nduom looked overwhelmed with emotion during the event and received support from his wife, Yvonne, who remained steadfastly at his side.

Bernard Sawyerr, a former partner of Deloitte Africa and founder of Guidant Farms, passed away in June 2025.

He was the husband of Honourable Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyer, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Agona East.

The final funeral rites for the late statesman were held at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Aside from Dr. and Mrs Nduom, other prominent Ghanaians from across the political divide attended the event.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and the daughter of Ghana’s first President, Samia Nkrumah, among others, also attended the funeral.

Below is a TikTok video of some politicians at the funeral.

Nduom and wife cause stir at funeral

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the politician, who is a former Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) and Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), appeared to be in a disturbed emotional state.

His wife, Yvonne, looked more relaxed by his side as he fought to keep his composure.

Nduom was later observed in conversation with his wife after he regained his composure.

Dr Nduom has undergone several challenges in recent years after the government shut down his bank, the GN Bank, as part of the financial sector cleanup in 2018.

In recent years, he has kickstarted a campaign to get his bank reinstated, but has yet to yield major success.

The TikTok video of Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife is below.

All about Dr Nduom’s wife and family

Paa Kwesi Nduom has been married to his wife, Yvonne, since 1976, and the couple has four children together – Nana Kweku, Edjah Kweku, Chief, and Nana Aba.

Yvonne Nduom is an accomplished management specialist and a graduate of Cape Coast University and the University of Wisconsin in the United States, where she studied for a Master’s Degree in Education, Administration, and Supervision.

She grew up in Elmina, where she attended the OLA Catholic Girls School and later Archbishop Porter’s Secondary School in Takoradi.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom calls for an overhaul of Ghana football after the death of a football fan during a game between Kotoko and Nsoatreman. Image credit: @pknduom

Source: Facebook

Nduom demands overhaul of Ghana football

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom demanded an overhaul of the Ghana football system.

The Elmina Sharks owner said the current administrators of Ghana Football had failed the game.

He was speaking after a football fan lost his life during a heated moment in the Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh