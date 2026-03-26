Karma President has stormed social media with a dire prophecy about the founder and leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar

The spiritual leader detailed the powerful doom vision he had about the businessman, giving him solutions to avert the impact of the prediction

Although Cheddar has yet to respond to the explosive prophecy, angry Ghanaians have lashed out at him over his constant doom messages

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Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Nana Kwame Bediako and Cheddar, has found his name in a prophecy released by the popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President.

Karma President has ignited a stir as he drops a powerful prophetic insight about Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar. Image credit: Karma President, Nana Kwame Bediako

Source: Facebook

In a video dated March 22, 2026, shared on his official TikTok page, the seer disclosed that after consulting his god, whom he calls “Karma”, he had had a vision that the leader of The New Force had been covered with gross darkness.

According to him, he would not give an in-depth account; however, Cheddar should seek spiritual help before it is too late because he did not want any doom to befall the businessman or his family.

He added that Ghanaians are not ready for any bad news, pleading with Nana Kwame Bediako to do the needful.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma's doom prophecies

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments about Karma President's doom prophecies. They are below;

Kekeli wrote:

“This man always sees negative prophecies about people. Nothing will happen to him, so rest.”

Mary Muntaka wrote:

“How will people take you seriously when all you say is bad news? I am waiting for the day you will say something positive.”

Mensah Joseph wrote:

“I miss the former IGP Dampare. He would have arrested all these so-called prophets.”

Jennifer wrote:

“I used to like this man, but it seems he is getting out of hand. What is with all these bad prophecies? Hmm”

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa's name pops up in a doom prophecy released by the Ghanaian spiritual leader, Karma President. Image credit: Karma President, Kyeiwaa

Source: Instagram

Karma President's prophecy about Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa

On March 19, 2026, Karma President shared a doom prophecy targeting the Kumawood actress Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa.

In a video shared on his official TikTok platform, the seer disclosed a vision he had about the movie star, claiming he saw her lying in a coffin.

Although Karma President didn't disclose some of the dreams, he indicated that the recent dreams of the actress would be a confirmation of his prophetic insight. According to the spiritual leader, his vision means an ailment may befall the actress, which might lead to her untimely death.

He cautioned the Kyeiwaa to take immediate action before the bad news happening in the spiritual world materialises. Meanwhile, the Kumawood actress is yet to react to the controversial message from Karma President.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing a doom prophecy about Kyeiwaa is below:

Karma President's prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party (PPP), claiming he saw the politician lying in state in a coffin with a lot of loved ones crying and grieving over his passing.

According to him, the vision represented a death that might befall Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom if care is not taken.

He warned the politician to take the necessary steps to avert what has taken place in the spiritual world before it materialises.

Source: YEN.com.gh