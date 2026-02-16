Karma President stirred mixed reactions after a doom prophecy about prominent pastors surfaced following the reported death of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi

In a video recorded on February 12, 2026, he warned that several powerful men of God would die this year, noting it was simply their time to return to the Lord

Popular preacher Elisha Osei Kofi reportedly died on Friday, February 13, after a short illness, a day after Karma President's warning to his ministry colleagues

Controversial Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after a prophecy he made about a prominent pastor’s death appeared to have been fulfilled.

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi, was reported to have passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The popular preacher, who founded the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly died after a short illness.

News of his death sparked disbelief and immense grief amongst Ghanaians, occurring as it did abruptly with no indication that the man of God was unwell.

Karma President prophesies man of God’s death

In the aftermath of Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death, a video of Karma President prophesying doom for his colleagues in ministry had surfaced on social media and sparked online conversations.

The video, which was reportedly recorded on February 12, a day before the tragic incident, showed the controversial seer prophesying doom for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in particular, but also warning that many prominent Ghanaian pastors had been marked for death this year.

"Duncan-Williams should be careful because there are three coffins surrounding him in the spiritual realm. When I dug deeper, I discovered that two were targeted at his family and one at his church. The two for his family are aimed at him and his son, so he should seek protection because this is going to happen,” he said.

Karma President added: “This year would be a dark one for men of God. Many powerful prophets would die. Their time on earth is up, and God would call them to come up. In the spiritual world, many prophets are destined to die this year.”

The TikTok video with Karma President’s prophecy is below.

What happened to Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi?

Karma President’s prophecy appeared to have come to pass a day after it was recorded, as news broke on February 13 about Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death.

Popular blogger Aba the Great first hinted at the news in an ominous post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the prominent preacher with a caption indicating looming tragedy.

"I want to make an announcement, but unfortunately, I don’t recall the full name of this pastor. Can someone help me out? I’m once again surprised no prophet saw this coming," she wrote.

Within a few hours, many other posts on Facebook confirmed the tragedy, sparking widespread social media grief.

Below is a Facebook post confirming Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death.

Karma President’s Yaw Sarpong prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President’s prophecy about Yaw Sarpong appeared to have come to pass after the legendary musician’s death.

In a doom prophecy he shared on April 4, 2024, he prophesied that the late gospel singer was struggling spiritually and was about to face an imminent tragedy.

