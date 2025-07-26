A Ghanaian counsellor, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, shared a life-altering prophecy about Shatta Wale

The Ghanaian dancehall musician demanded that the Ghana Police Service to take do something about it before he acted on his own

To avoid any issues, the Ghana Police Service took the matter up and apprehended the man of God

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Arman Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has caused the arrest of Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh after his doom prophecy over his life.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, who doubles as a counsellor, was arrested on Friday, July 25, 2025, in the evening at his residence.

Police arrests Rev D.Y. Donkoh for sharing a doom prophecy about Shatta Wale. Photo credit: Shatta Wale & Daniel Yaw Donkoh

In a video shared on Shatta Wale’s timeline, the man of God was escorted by some security personnel upstairs to possibly pick up some needed items before they took him to the police station.

In a caption to the video, Shatta Wale indicated that the prophet’s arrest shows that the laws in the country work.

“If them no arrest you today like ago talk say law no deh Ghana. Thank you, IGP, for showing us that the law is working.”

Ghanaians react to pastor’s arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the videos shared by Shatta Wale on Facebook. Read them below:

Alan Osei said:

“You go see vision well next Time 😎.”

Myzz Saudy wrote:

“😂😂😂😂next time. They never prophesy good things. Go and prophesy to Agradaa at Nsawam. Eewu 😂😂🫣.”

Obrempong Ba Kwabena Klenam said:

“When you insulted someone that he killed the mother for the award, were you arrested? You see how life is? Well, God dey we all dey.”

Abdul Mateen wrote:

“He no see vision say dem go arrest am Friday make he spend time for cell… by now go and see am he dey chant a psalm 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Agbenyega Dzidzienyo said:

“Gangster dey call police 🤣🤣🤣…when bull took you to court, you went backstage to beg…Nii, you see your life?”

Classic Condolar wrote:

“He see am but na there he dey go rest🤣🤣🤣Paa paa.”

Ratty Courage said:

“Make he see vision for inside cell too, he never heard they dey reset Ghana eehh hmm nice weekend😉.”

Richard Amedorme Agordo wrote:

“Chale man ..the Ghana we dey now no be yesterday Ghana ooo ... I don't know what is going on for now but I vesk already 😅😅.”

Sammy Adjei said:

“The thing be say, Shatta be popular wey you the prophet too be popular so if you see such kind thing call am privately and behind camera man to man, Shatta be human he will understand you but because you want catch cruise you go explode it boom 💥.”

