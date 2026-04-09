Bishop Daniel Obinim’s guest house at Ashalley Botwe reportedly caught fire, with viral videos showing the multi-storey building engulfed in flames and thick smoke

Fire officers were deployed to the scene to battle the blaze, which occurred on a property housing his residence and church facilities

The incident has stirred concern online, with many noting this is not the first time properties linked to the preacher have been hit by fire

One of the properties owned by prominent Ghanaian man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has reportedly caught fire, sparking concern on social media.

Bishop Daniel Obinim's guest house, located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra, reportedly catches fire. Image credit: BishopObinimMinistries, MyNewsGh

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, reports emerged that a guest house owned by the preacher located at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra had caught fire.

Viral videos that emerged on social media showed the distinctive yellowish-brown multi-storey structure burning, with smoke covering the entire vicinity.

According to mynewsgh, which broke the news and shared a video of the fire, the building was a guest house belonging to the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The guest house is reportedly located on the same property where his lavish Ashalley Botwe residence and television station are located.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service are reportedly on-site and are battling to bring the blaze under control.

Bishop Obinim is one of Ghana’s wealthiest preachers and owns multiple properties across Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and other areas.

His properties are often located on massive tracts of land and can contain his private residence, church premises, a guest house, and other business ventures.

The Instagram video showing the blazing fire is below.

Obinim is no stranger to fire on his properties, as multiple reports indicate that the Tema branch of the International God’s Way Church caught fire on Thursday, February 13th 2020.

According to reports at the time, the church caught fire while some electricians were working on one of the meters at the premises, which was faulty.

In 2016, Zionfelix.net reported that the International God's Way Church branch at Kenyase Bosore in Kumasi was gutted by fire.

An Instagram video of Bishop Obinim at one of his properties is below.

Reactions to fire gutting Bishop Obinim's property

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of fire engulfing Bishop Daniel Obinim's property at Ashalley Botwe.

18.03.muse said:

"Oh dear! I hope no one was hurt. May God give him the money to cover any costs. Very painful."

akuaampoh wrote:

"Is that not his hostel apartments? Omg 😱."

fetu.tutu commented:

"Wow, see the environment, looks 🔥🔥foreign."

bennycole_construction said:

"Whatsoever you didn’t get genuinely goes back to where it comes from. God is watching!"

Bishop Obinim claims his son, Gifted, healed a physically challenged woman in church. Image credit: @obinimjnr, @georgeeni61

Source: Instagram

Bishop Obinim speaks about son's spiritual gifts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim praised his son, Gifted, for possessing spiritual healing abilities like himself.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher opened up about how his son allegedly helped a woman who visited his church with an ailment.

Source: YEN.com.gh