The Ghanaian media personality, Sally Mann, has added her voice to the saga between Vincent Ekow Assafuah and TikToker Lopez

In a viral video, the entertainment journalist blasted Ekow's wife, Dr Charis, for responding to the saga and gave her some advice

This comes after the presenter, Vim Lady, sent a strong message to Dr Charis concerning the controversy and her marriage to the MP

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The prominent and outspoken entertainment journalist, Sally Mann, has broken her silence on Dr Charis’s response to the controversy between her husband, Vincent Ekow Assafuah and TikToker Lopez.

Sally Mann blasts Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, for responding to her husband's saga with TikToker Lopez. Image credit: Sally Mann, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following the private wedding of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and his lover, Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, believed to be heartbroken, shared screenshots of her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP.

The TikToker's rant sparked a massive reaction on social media, with many observers questioning her intentions for calling the MP out.

In a phone conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Vincent denied claims of dealing with Lopez and that she had peddled falsehoods on social media.

Vincent Assafuah's wife's response to Lopez's claims

Amid the brouhaha, Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife shared a video addressing the ongoing discussion.

According to her, she had been moving from one blog to another to gather information about the controversy, just like many other social media users.

Vincent Assafuah's wife further explained that after reviewing several online reports, she believed some details surrounding the issue remained unclear.

According to her, the story circulating online was confusing because the information from different sources did not always match.

Watch the TikTok video of Dr Charis speaking about the saga below:

Vim Lady advises Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife

In a post shared on Vim Lady's official Facebook page, the media personality advised Dr Charis to be careful about her social media appearances, given her husband's status.

According to her, not every bit of banter on the internet requires a response, claiming that her reaction to Vincent Ekow Assafuah and Lopez’s controversy added relevance to a situation that would have been quietly settled.

“Someone should advise Hon's wife that, for her sake and for the sake of her husband's public service life, she should be careful of how to use social media. Not everything requires a response,” she said.

“She and her husband have a 'big life' ahead, and she should not leave behind digital footprints that can come back and hunt her or her husband. The video is giving additional relevance and attention to an issue that needs to be dealt with quietly or even ignored,” she added.

Sally Mann blasts Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife

In a circulating video, Sally Mann jabbed at Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife for recording the video as her response to the saga between her husband and TikToker Lopez.

“In a way, you behaved childishly. Looking at how handsome Vincent Ekow Assafuah is, she chose you as his wife, and the first thing you did was to set a camera to react to allegations of TikToker Lopez,” she said.

According to her, she was lucky that Vim Lady advised her because she could have set her marriage up for public criticism.

“...you are just lucky Vim Lady gave you that piece of advice. You could have opened the floodgates of heaven to your marriage. You need to be smart and stay quiet. You might have messed up with your video, but do not flaunt your marriage and be strategic on how to protect your partner,” she added.

Watch the Instagram video of Sally Mann below:

Vim Lady advises Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife over the banter between the TikToker Lopez and the Old Tafo MP. Image source: Afia Pokua, Netbuzz Africa

Source: Facebook

TikToker Lopez apologises to Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the TikToker Lopez rendered an unqualified apology to the MP, claiming she feared for her life due to the numerous threats from people she believed to be his followers.

She further promised to remain quiet should any information about the controversy pop up.

Lopez's apology sparked a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing varied opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh