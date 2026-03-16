A light aircraft crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026, claiming the lives of two people on board

A video capturing the purported last moments of the aircraft before the unfortunate incident has emerged online

The video sparked online reactions and speculation, with many wondering why they did not crash-land into the sea

A video has emerged showing the last moments of the ill-fated light aircraft before its crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The 3I Sky Arrow Plane, 9G-ADV, crashes in Tema, claiming two lives. Photo source: Roberto Billia

Source: Facebook

The aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details were going to be communicated later.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Tema crash aircraft captured at Sakumono beach

Following the crash, a video has emerged purportedly showing the last moments of the plane before it crashed.

In the video reportedly recorded at Sakumono beach, between Tema and Nungua, the aircraft was hovering in the air and making a turn.

Watch the Instagram video below as shared by Gossips 24 TV:

Reactions to video of plane before crash

The video of the purported last moments of the light aircraft around the beach has sparked massive reactions online. Many wondered why the plane did not crash-land into the sea before the unfortunate incident.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Ekorso4R said:

"Wei ky3s3 Ghana dierr wana everything be poor pass. So why didn’t they force land in the sea, rather, since they were very close to the shores and could be rescued either u dey Ghana here say u wan turn pilot wei."

@SamuelP540

"It should have crashed landed at the beach; at least they could have walked away with minor injuries."

@Abiamka_GH said:

"Maybe they were struggling to make an emergency landing on the sea. They might have been saved if it had landed in the sea. Sad."

@amJustice6 said:

"This is very sad. This mini aircraft flew over our roof yesterday with some crazy noise."

@joy_ledi said:

"Aww Asem oo. Nobody knew this would happen. May God protect us all."

@PieCee1z said:

"Saw this at Labadi beach like a month ago, just like this scene, herhh crazy!"

The dashboard of the Sky Arrow plane, 9G-ADV, which crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026. Photo source: Roberto Ballia

Source: Facebook

Tema plane crash confirms Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, had been trending in the wake of the unfortunate plane crash.

The trend comes after videos showing Prophet Adjei, during his online prayer session, detailing a vision about a plane crash, emerged online.

In that video, he stated that he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind in flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh