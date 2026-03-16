Veteran Hollywood actor Matt Clark, best known for his role in the Back to the Future movie franchise, has passed away at the age of 89.

Matt Clark: Veteran Hollywood Actor of Back to the Future Movie Fame Dies at 89, Fans Mourn

Source: Twitter

The American movie actor's family confirmed the news of his death to various media outlets, including TMZ.

What happened to late actor Matt Clark?

According to the late Matt Clark's family, the veteran actor died at his residence in Austin, Texas, in the morning on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The family noted that the legendary movie star passed away from complications he developed after undergoing back surgery.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of veteran Hollywood actor Matt Clark is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh