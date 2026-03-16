Matt Clark: Veteran Hollywood Actor of Back to the Future Movie Fame Dies at 89, Fans Mourn
Veteran Hollywood actor Matt Clark, best known for his role in the Back to the Future movie franchise, has passed away at the age of 89.
The American movie actor's family confirmed the news of his death to various media outlets, including TMZ.
What happened to late actor Matt Clark?
According to the late Matt Clark's family, the veteran actor died at his residence in Austin, Texas, in the morning on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
The family noted that the legendary movie star passed away from complications he developed after undergoing back surgery.
The Instagram post announcing the demise of veteran Hollywood actor Matt Clark is below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh