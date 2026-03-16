Former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Daniel Awenyue Syme, has passed away, confirmed by his son Jonathan A. Syme on Facebook

Syme, who also served as Assistant Auditor-General and District Chief Executive for Buisa District, was praised for his dedication to public service and integrity

He served under President John Dramani Mahama’s first term from 2012 to 2016 and is remembered as a resilient leader whose legacy touches all who knew him

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A former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Daniel Awenyue Syme, has been reported dead.

The news of the renowned politician was confirmed by his son, Jonathan A. Syme, in a Facebook post on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Daniel Awenyue Syme. a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, dies. Photo credit: Jonathan A. Syme/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Jonathan A. Syme indicated that his father died on Monday, March 16, 2026.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my dad, Hon. Daniel Awenyue Syme. He was the most resilient I know. Doctors told him years ago that he would not make it this long but he defied all odds and pushed till today 16/3/2026," he wrote.

He further described his father as a model politician and auditor, whose legacy can be attested to by everyone who knew him.

"My dad was a model politician and auditor, which can be attested to by everyone who knew him. He gave everything he had to the betterment of others. He always put himself last," Jonathan further wrote.

"Even though we are sad, we thank God Almighty for sustaining him beyond what experts said and calling him back without any suffering. RIP Daddy, we will never let u down," he added.

Daniel Awenyue Syme served as the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister under President John Dramani Mahama's first term, between 2012 and 2016. Prior to this, he had also served as the Assistant Auditor-General

Between 1990 and 2001, he was the District Chief Executive of the Buisa District in the Upper East Region.

Before his appointment as DCE for the Buisa District, Daniel Awenyue Syme served as the District Secretary for the area.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens sympathise with the Syme family

Some netizens who chanced on Jonathan A. Syme's post about his father's death thronged the comment section to express their condolence to the family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Blessed Anab said:

"My sympathies sir!. May the heavens accept his soul. He's a legend of our dear district."

@Ajusiyine Mbangbe also said:

"Condolences to you and yours. May he find Favour in his maker in heaven."

@Lawrencia Abena Wurah commented: ·

"Awwwwwwww sorry for your loss dear."

@Sylvester Awutebai also commented:

"Oh my dearest elder brother hmmmmm Rest In Peace."

DSP Rockson Gyasi, a senior police officer found dead in his kitchen. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Senior police officer found dead in kitchen

YEN.com.gh reported that earlier DSP Rockson Gyasi, a senior police officer stationed at Tsito in the Volta Region, was found dead with gunshot wounds at his Akweteyman residence.

His wife, Mavis Boateng, reportedly discovered him lying in a pool of blood with his service pistol beside him.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into his death, which has sparked widespread reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh