How many children does Clint Eastwood have? Meet his kids from 6 different women

How many children does Clint Eastwood have? He has eight biological children with six different women, ranging from his adopted eldest, Laurie, to his youngest, Morgan. Their careers span music, film, and television, reflecting a diverse and creative family legacy.

Clint Eastwood's profile summary

How many children does Clint Eastwood have?

Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood is the father of eight children born between 1954 and 1996 to six different women. From jazz musician Kyle to actor Scott and filmmaker Morgan, Eastwood's kids reflect a legacy of artistic talent and varied life paths.

Though their father's career has defined Hollywood history, many of his children have forged their creative journeys. Here's a closer look at Clint Eastwood's sons and daughters:

1. Laurie Murray

Gender: Female

Female Born: 11 February 1954

11 February 1954 Age: 69 years (as of 2025)

69 years (as of 2025) Mother: N/A

Laurie Murray is Clint Eastwood's oldest known child, born during a brief relationship before he gained fame. She was placed for adoption and didn't know her parentage until the late 1980s when an investigator revealed Eastwood was her biological father. Although her birth mother declined contact, Eastwood welcomed Laurie and embraced a relationship with her.

She resides in Lakewood, Washington, with her husband, Toby Murray, from a family timber business, and they have two children: LT and Kelsey Murray. Laurie maintains a private life but has joined Eastwood at public events, including the 2004 Oscars and The Mule premiere.

2. Kimber Lynn Eastwood

Gender: Female

Female Born: 17 June 1964

17 June 1964 Age: 61 years (as of 2025)

61 years (as of 2025) Mother: Roxanne Tunis

Kimber Lynn Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's second child, born to actress Roxanne Tunis during a long-term relationship while Eastwood was married to Maggie Johnson. Raised in Los Angeles, Kimber pursued acting briefly before shifting to makeup artistry and film production.

She has worked on shows like Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter and produced several independent films. Kimber has one son, Clinton, from her first marriage to Anthony Gaddie, and is currently married to producer Shawn Midkiff.

3. Kyle Eastwood

Gender: Male

Male Born: 19 May 1968

19 May 1968 Age: 57 years (as of 2025)

57 years (as of 2025) Mother: Maggie Johnson

Kyle Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's eldest son, born to Maggie Johnson during their marriage. He studied film at USC but pursued music, becoming a jazz bassist and film composer. Kyle has released multiple albums and scored several of his father's films, including Mystic River and Gran Torino.

He has one daughter, Graylen, with ex-wife Laura Gomez, and is currently married to Cynthia Ramirez. Kyle leads a jazz quintet and splits his time between the U.S. and Europe.

4. Alison Eastwood

Gender: Female

Female Born: 22 May 1972

22 May 1972 Age: 53 years (as of 2025)

53 years (as of 2025) Mother: Maggie Johnson

Alison Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's daughter with his first wife, Maggie Johnson. She began acting as a child in her father's films and later starred in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and Poolhall Junkies. Alison also directed Rails & Ties and Battlecreek.

She married sculptor Stacy Poitras in 2013 and founded the animal welfare non-profit Eastwood Ranch Foundation. Though she retired from acting in 2014, she returned to co-star with her father in The Mule. Alison now focuses on rescue work and lives in Los Angeles.

5. Scott Eastwood

Gender: Male

Male Born: 21 March 1986

21 March 1986 Age: 39 years (as of 2025)

39 years (as of 2025) Mother: Jacelyn Reeves

Scott Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's son with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He began acting under his birth name, Scott Reeves, to avoid nepotism and later gained recognition in films like The Longest Ride and Pacific Rim: Uprising. He also appeared in his father's movies, including Gran Torino and Invictus.

Scott has no children and is not married. He studied communications at Loyola Marymount University and trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Despite early challenges and the tragic loss of a girlfriend in 2014, Scott has built a steady career and maintains a close relationship with his father.

6. Kathryn Eastwood

Gender: Female

Female Born: 2 February 1988

2 February 1988 Age: 37 years (as of 2025)

37 years (as of 2025) Mother: Jacelyn Reeves

Kathryn Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's daughter with former flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. She began her acting career in Jersey Boys (2014), directed by her father, and later appeared in horror films like Virus of the Dead and American Virus. Kathryn Eastwood also works as a screenwriter, contributing to several indie projects.

Kathryn was named Miss Golden Globe in 2005 and has attended premieres with her father and siblings. Despite early challenges around paternity recognition, she now shares a close bond with the Eastwood family.

7. Francesca Eastwood

Gender: Female

Female Born: 7 August 1993

7 August 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of July 2025)

31 years old (as of July 2025) Mother: Frances Fisher

Francesca is Clint Eastwood's daughter with actress Frances Fisher. She began acting as a toddler in The Stars Fell on Henrietta and later appeared in True Crime, Jersey Boys, M.F.A., and Outlaws and Angels. She also starred in Mrs. Eastwood & Company, a reality series featuring her family.

She has one son, Titan, with actor Alexander Wraith and was briefly married to Jordan Feldstein in 2013. Francesca was named Miss Golden Globe in 2013 and has modelled for major brands.

8. Morgan Eastwood

Gender: Female

Female Born: 12 December 1996

12 December 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of July 2025)

28 years old (as of July 2025) Mother: Dina Ruiz

She appeared in Million Dollar Baby and Changeling and produced short films like I See You. She also joined her family on Mrs. Eastwood & Company, a reality series spotlighting their lives. Eastwood has said he became a "much better father" while raising Morgan.

She married Tanner Koopmans in 2024 at Eastwood's Mission Ranch, with all his siblings present. Eastwood once shared that he attended her softball games proudly, even if he stood out among younger dads. He said:

I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody's got a much younger father than me. But it's fun. I think you appreciate a lot more when you get to my age.

Who is Clint Eastwood married to now?

As of this writing, Clint Eastwood is not married. His most recent long-term partner was Christina Sandera, whom he began dating in 2014. Sandera passed away from a heart attack in July 2024 at age 61.

Clint Eastwood's relationship life timeline

Clint Eastwood’s love life spans decades, marked by high-profile romances, long-term partnerships, and several children. Here is a timeline of the women he hass been involved with and the periods they dated:

Maggie Johnson – Married in 1953; divorced in 1984.

– Married in 1953; divorced in 1984. Roxanne Tunis – Affair during the 1960s; daughter Kimber born in 1964.

– Affair during the 1960s; daughter Kimber born in 1964. Sondra Locke – Lived together from 1975 to 1989.

– Lived together from 1975 to 1989. Jacelyn Reeves – Relationship in the mid-1980s; had two children.

– Relationship in the mid-1980s; had two children. Frances Fisher – Dated in the early 1990s; daughter Francesca born in 1993.

– Dated in the early 1990s; daughter Francesca born in 1993. Dina Ruiz – Married in 1996; divorced in 2014; daughter Morgan born in 1996.

– Married in 1996; divorced in 2014; daughter Morgan born in 1996. Christina Sandera – Relationship began in 2014; lasted until her death in 2024.

A look at Clint Eastwood's ex-wives' list

Clint Eastwood has had two ex-wives:

Maggie Johnson: Married in 1953, divorced in 1984.

Married in 1953, divorced in 1984. Dina Ruiz: Married in 1996, divorced in 2014.

FAQs

How many biological kids does Clint Eastwood have? Clint Eastwood is among celebrities with the most kids, with eight biological children. What are Clint Eastwood's children's names? They are Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan. How many different baby mamas did Clint Eastwood have? Eastwood had children with six women, including Maggie Johnson, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, Dina Ruiz, Roxanne Tunis, and Laurie Murray's birth mother. How many times was Clint Eastwood married, and how many kids does he have? He's been married twice and has eight biological children. How old is Clint Eastwood's youngest kid? His youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, was born in December 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2025. Which of Clint Eastwood's children are actors? Scott, Alison, Francesca, Kathryn, and Morgan Eastwood have acted in films or on television. Why is Clint Eastwood considered a Hollywood legend? Eastwood is known for iconic roles in Dirty Harry and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. He is also known for his award-winning directing of Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and American Sniper. Which are Clint Eastwood's most famous movies? Clint Eastwood's most famous movies include: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), Dirty Harry (1971), Unforgiven (1992), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Gran Torino (2008).

Clint Eastwood has eight known children with six different women, spanning over four decades of fatherhood. Laurie Murray, the firstborn, was placed for adoption by her mother and met her father as an adult. His other children include Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.

