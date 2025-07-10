How many children does Clint Eastwood have? Meet his kids from 6 different women
How many children does Clint Eastwood have? He has eight biological children with six different women, ranging from his adopted eldest, Laurie, to his youngest, Morgan. Their careers span music, film, and television, reflecting a diverse and creative family legacy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Clint Eastwood's profile summary
- How many children does Clint Eastwood have?
- Who is Clint Eastwood married to now?
- Clint Eastwood's relationship life timeline
- A look at Clint Eastwood's ex-wives' list
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Clint Eastwood has eight biological children with six different women. The kids comprise six daughters and two sons.
- His children are Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.
- Clint has been married twice, to Maggie Johnson (1953–1984) and Dina Ruiz (1996–2014), and had several long-term relationships.
- His children have appeared in or worked on several of his films, including Gran Torino, Mystic River, and Jersey Boys. Some have also made independent names in music and film.
- Eastwood is single following the 2024 passing of longtime partner Christina Sandera and lives a quieter life in San Francisco at age 95.
Clint Eastwood's profile summary
|Full name
|Clinton Eastwood Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|31 May 1930
|Age
|95 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|San Francisco, California, USA
|Current residence
|San Francisco, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'4"
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Ruth (née Margret Runner)
|Father
|Clinton Eastwood
|Siblings
|One
|Marital status
|Single
|Ex-wives
|Maggie Johnson (1953–1984), Dina Ruiz (1996–2014)
|Children
|Eight
|College
|Los Angeles City College (dropped out)
|Profession
|Actor, film director, producer
|Net worth
|$375 million
How many children does Clint Eastwood have?
Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood is the father of eight children born between 1954 and 1996 to six different women. From jazz musician Kyle to actor Scott and filmmaker Morgan, Eastwood's kids reflect a legacy of artistic talent and varied life paths.
Though their father's career has defined Hollywood history, many of his children have forged their creative journeys. Here's a closer look at Clint Eastwood's sons and daughters:
1. Laurie Murray
- Gender: Female
- Born: 11 February 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: N/A
Laurie Murray is Clint Eastwood's oldest known child, born during a brief relationship before he gained fame. She was placed for adoption and didn't know her parentage until the late 1980s when an investigator revealed Eastwood was her biological father. Although her birth mother declined contact, Eastwood welcomed Laurie and embraced a relationship with her.
She resides in Lakewood, Washington, with her husband, Toby Murray, from a family timber business, and they have two children: LT and Kelsey Murray. Laurie maintains a private life but has joined Eastwood at public events, including the 2004 Oscars and The Mule premiere.
2. Kimber Lynn Eastwood
- Gender: Female
- Born: 17 June 1964
- Age: 61 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: Roxanne Tunis
Kimber Lynn Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's second child, born to actress Roxanne Tunis during a long-term relationship while Eastwood was married to Maggie Johnson. Raised in Los Angeles, Kimber pursued acting briefly before shifting to makeup artistry and film production.
She has worked on shows like Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter and produced several independent films. Kimber has one son, Clinton, from her first marriage to Anthony Gaddie, and is currently married to producer Shawn Midkiff.
3. Kyle Eastwood
- Gender: Male
- Born: 19 May 1968
- Age: 57 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: Maggie Johnson
Kyle Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's eldest son, born to Maggie Johnson during their marriage. He studied film at USC but pursued music, becoming a jazz bassist and film composer. Kyle has released multiple albums and scored several of his father's films, including Mystic River and Gran Torino.
He has one daughter, Graylen, with ex-wife Laura Gomez, and is currently married to Cynthia Ramirez. Kyle leads a jazz quintet and splits his time between the U.S. and Europe.
4. Alison Eastwood
- Gender: Female
- Born: 22 May 1972
- Age: 53 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: Maggie Johnson
Alison Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's daughter with his first wife, Maggie Johnson. She began acting as a child in her father's films and later starred in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and Poolhall Junkies. Alison also directed Rails & Ties and Battlecreek.
She married sculptor Stacy Poitras in 2013 and founded the animal welfare non-profit Eastwood Ranch Foundation. Though she retired from acting in 2014, she returned to co-star with her father in The Mule. Alison now focuses on rescue work and lives in Los Angeles.
5. Scott Eastwood
- Gender: Male
- Born: 21 March 1986
- Age: 39 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: Jacelyn Reeves
Scott Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's son with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He began acting under his birth name, Scott Reeves, to avoid nepotism and later gained recognition in films like The Longest Ride and Pacific Rim: Uprising. He also appeared in his father's movies, including Gran Torino and Invictus.
Scott has no children and is not married. He studied communications at Loyola Marymount University and trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Despite early challenges and the tragic loss of a girlfriend in 2014, Scott has built a steady career and maintains a close relationship with his father.
6. Kathryn Eastwood
- Gender: Female
- Born: 2 February 1988
- Age: 37 years (as of 2025)
- Mother: Jacelyn Reeves
Kathryn Eastwood is Clint Eastwood's daughter with former flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. She began her acting career in Jersey Boys (2014), directed by her father, and later appeared in horror films like Virus of the Dead and American Virus. Kathryn Eastwood also works as a screenwriter, contributing to several indie projects.
Kathryn was named Miss Golden Globe in 2005 and has attended premieres with her father and siblings. Despite early challenges around paternity recognition, she now shares a close bond with the Eastwood family.
7. Francesca Eastwood
- Gender: Female
- Born: 7 August 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of July 2025)
- Mother: Frances Fisher
Francesca is Clint Eastwood's daughter with actress Frances Fisher. She began acting as a toddler in The Stars Fell on Henrietta and later appeared in True Crime, Jersey Boys, M.F.A., and Outlaws and Angels. She also starred in Mrs. Eastwood & Company, a reality series featuring her family.
She has one son, Titan, with actor Alexander Wraith and was briefly married to Jordan Feldstein in 2013. Francesca was named Miss Golden Globe in 2013 and has modelled for major brands.
8. Morgan Eastwood
- Gender: Female
- Born: 12 December 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of July 2025)
- Mother: Dina Ruiz
She appeared in Million Dollar Baby and Changeling and produced short films like I See You. She also joined her family on Mrs. Eastwood & Company, a reality series spotlighting their lives. Eastwood has said he became a "much better father" while raising Morgan.
She married Tanner Koopmans in 2024 at Eastwood's Mission Ranch, with all his siblings present. Eastwood once shared that he attended her softball games proudly, even if he stood out among younger dads. He said:
I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody's got a much younger father than me. But it's fun. I think you appreciate a lot more when you get to my age.
Who is Clint Eastwood married to now?
As of this writing, Clint Eastwood is not married. His most recent long-term partner was Christina Sandera, whom he began dating in 2014. Sandera passed away from a heart attack in July 2024 at age 61.
Clint Eastwood's relationship life timeline
Clint Eastwood’s love life spans decades, marked by high-profile romances, long-term partnerships, and several children. Here is a timeline of the women he hass been involved with and the periods they dated:
- Maggie Johnson – Married in 1953; divorced in 1984.
- Roxanne Tunis – Affair during the 1960s; daughter Kimber born in 1964.
- Sondra Locke – Lived together from 1975 to 1989.
- Jacelyn Reeves – Relationship in the mid-1980s; had two children.
- Frances Fisher – Dated in the early 1990s; daughter Francesca born in 1993.
- Dina Ruiz – Married in 1996; divorced in 2014; daughter Morgan born in 1996.
- Christina Sandera – Relationship began in 2014; lasted until her death in 2024.
A look at Clint Eastwood's ex-wives' list
Clint Eastwood has had two ex-wives:
- Maggie Johnson: Married in 1953, divorced in 1984.
- Dina Ruiz: Married in 1996, divorced in 2014.
FAQs
- How many biological kids does Clint Eastwood have? Clint Eastwood is among celebrities with the most kids, with eight biological children.
- What are Clint Eastwood's children's names? They are Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.
- How many different baby mamas did Clint Eastwood have? Eastwood had children with six women, including Maggie Johnson, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, Dina Ruiz, Roxanne Tunis, and Laurie Murray's birth mother.
- How many times was Clint Eastwood married, and how many kids does he have? He's been married twice and has eight biological children.
- How old is Clint Eastwood's youngest kid? His youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, was born in December 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2025.
- Which of Clint Eastwood's children are actors? Scott, Alison, Francesca, Kathryn, and Morgan Eastwood have acted in films or on television.
- Why is Clint Eastwood considered a Hollywood legend? Eastwood is known for iconic roles in Dirty Harry and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. He is also known for his award-winning directing of Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, and American Sniper.
- Which are Clint Eastwood's most famous movies? Clint Eastwood's most famous movies include: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), Dirty Harry (1971), Unforgiven (1992), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Gran Torino (2008).
Clint Eastwood has eight known children with six different women, spanning over four decades of fatherhood. Laurie Murray, the firstborn, was placed for adoption by her mother and met her father as an adult. His other children include Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.
Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Antonio Cromartie's kids. Antonio Cromartie is a former NFL cornerback best known for his career with the New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.
Besides his career, Antonio Cromartie has made headlines for fathering 14 children with eight different women. To make matters interesting, he welcomed three children despite undergoing a vasectomy. What happened? Read the full article.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over three years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com