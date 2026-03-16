Disgraced British actor John Shannon, popularly known by his showbiz name John Alford, passed away in prison at 54 on Friday, March 13, 2026

The news of the late actor's demise was confirmed by a Prison Service spokesperson in a statement to the BBC on Sunday, March 15, 2026

John Alford died two months after he was sentenced to prison following his trial at St Albans Crown Court on January 14, 2026

Disgraced British actor John Alford, real name John Shannon, has passed away in prison two months after he was sentenced in a UK court.

Disgraced British actor John Alford passes away in prison on Friday, March 13, 2026, two months after his sentencing in court. Photo source: Tim Roney/Getty Images, BBC News/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The news of the disgraced actor's passing emerged on social media on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

What happened to British actor John Alford?

According to a BBC News report, the 54-year-old Alford was found dead in his prison cell at His Majesty's Prison (HMP) Bure in the ceremonial English county of Norfolk.

The former Grange Hill and London's Burning actor had been in prison for two months after he was convicted of assault.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service stated in a statement to the BBC that Alford passed away on Friday, March 13, 2026, and that investigations into his demise had begun.

The statement read:

"John Shannon died in prison on 13 March 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

The Instagram post announcing disgraced British actor John Alford's death in prison is below:

Why was John Alford in prison?

John Alford, a native of Holloway, North London, was convicted at St Albans Crown Court under his real name on January 14, 2026. His trial at the court began in September 2025.

He was jailed after he was found guilty of engaging in inappropriate conduct with some female teenagers at a friend's house in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in April 2022.

The disgraced British actor was found guilty on four counts of inappropriate activities with the two teenagers.

Who was the late actor John Alford?

John Alford was a British actor born in Glasgow, the capital of Scotland, on October 30, 1971.

He rose to prominence in the 1980s as a child actor when he played the role of Robbie Wright, a rebellious first-year student in the 1985 children's television drama series Grange Hill.

The late veteran actor was featured in the popular show until 1989. The highly acclaimed series was cancelled in 2008, after it ran every year for 30 years.

Pulp Fiction star Stephen Hibbert reportedly dies at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He later starred in several projects before getting the best-known role in his adult life as fireman Billy Ray in the sixth season of ITV's London's Burning.

He remained on the show for five years before being dismissed after he was convicted of supplying hard substances in 1999.

Aside from his movie career, Alford had a short-lived music career, with some of his songs appearing on the UK charts.

Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hollywood actor Stephen Hibbert passed away at the age of 68.

Entertainment news outlets reported that the Pulp Fiction movie star died following a heart attack on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The untimely demise of Stephen Hibbert triggered sad reactions from fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh