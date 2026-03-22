Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, credited Prophet Opambour for her prison release

Agradaa said she had an encounter with God while in prison and followed the alleged angelic guidance to ensure she was released

The popular televangelist's 15-year sentence was reduced to one year after she won an appeal at the Amasaman High Court

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Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, visited the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre and shared the role the leader of the church played in her release from jail.

According to Agradaa, the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, interceded on her behalf while she was in prison.

Agradaa shares the pivotal role Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Opambour, played in her release from prison. Photo credit: De Prince & @nationprophet1

Source: Facebook

The ex-convict, who was dressed in an all-white attire while sharing her testimony, said she had an encounter with angels while in prison and was instructed to let her family see Opambour on he behalf.

“I told my husband that: 'if you want me to come out of prison, you have to go to Opambour, the nation’s prophet. If you don't want me to come out, then you can be there and whatever you are doing.' Because the Spirit of the angels of God had told me that we should go to that man. Since without his prayers and his favour, I can never come out."

Agradaa released from prison

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled. She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal. This new ruling got her out of prison on March 3, 2026.

Since Agradaa was released, she has not spoken publicly, even though she shares scripture and videos on social media. Even during her thanksgiving service, Agradaa did not say anything.

It was her husband, Asiamah and her mother who expressed their gratitude to God on her behalf.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's first speech after her release

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

"Of course, Opambour has a good relationship with President Mahama. Cut the lies and settings of using the name of God in everything."

@LewisfknMiley wrote:

"Ghana practices the who-you-know law. If you know a big man, you can murder someone and literally walk free, but if you don’t have connect you can spend 10 years in jail for stealing chicken."

@Vimhype_ said:

"Agraada is very strategic. If she ever enters politics, a lot of people will be shocked by how she operates."

@babonisubanpa wrote:

"Who else noticed what she did right before the tongues🤣🤣🤣. Brofo nu en ba🤣🤣."

@Alexander_ErrXx said:

"They’re about to scam another set of people. Soon, she go start dey heal people. It'll come soon, watch it."

@Boi4rmAflao wrote:

"I said Mama Pat will definitely say she had an encounter in that prison 😂."

@SPhord said:

"She still has followers. Is that how people are utterly confused?"

@sorrrs3 wrote:

"This era d33 she go cash out o."

Source: YEN.com.gh