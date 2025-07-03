Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison

The founder and Leader of Heaven Way Church at Weija was jailed on July 3, 2025, according to reports

Some social media users have commented on the post that GHOne TV shared on their X platform

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a significant legal decision that has captured the attention of many in Ghana, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

This ruling was delivered by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Evelyn Amoah, following her conviction on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding individuals through false pretences.

Ghanaians react as Nana Agradaa gets a 15-year jail sentence on July 3, 2025. Photo credit: @originalagradaa.

Source: Facebook

The charges stemmed from a notorious incident back in 2022, where a viral video surfaced showing Agradaa at an all-night church service in Weija.

In this service, Nana Agradaa made bold claims, promising attendees that their financial contributions would be doubled.

The promise, unfortunately, led to numerous congregants falling victim to her scheme, convinced by her persuasive rhetoric and authority as a preacher.

Nana Agradaa receives 15 15-year jail sentence on July 3, 2025. Photo credit: @agradaaoriginal.

Source: Facebook

Court jails Nana Agradaa for 15 years

On July 3, 2025, GHOne TV reported on the outcome of the trial, detailing how the prosecution's case illustrated a pattern of deceit whereby Agradaa, despite her claims of being a woman of God, exploited the trust of her followers.

During the sentencing, Justice Amoah emphasised the calculated nature of Nana Agradaa’s actions, indicating that she executed her fraudulent activities with a skilful manipulation that showed a lack of remorse for her victims.

Before the sentencing, Agradaa had been ordered to undergo a pregnancy test by Justice Amoah, a move that sparked discussions among social commentators regarding the implications of her circumstances in light of her legal woes.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@sog_nyame stated:

"Great news."

@lee_adjoa stated:

"Wow, 15 yrs!! Hard."

@Vhardy69 stated:

"Make dem jail her sika gari squad all."

@lionking779 stated:

"It should have been 100 years."

@RandomissueGame stated:

"And national cathedral pastors are still walking free?"

@kojozionBa stated:

"15 years is small kuraa."

@Luca_McKlin stated:

"Agradaa mpo nie na Chairman Wontumi😂."

Check out the post below:

Background to Nana Agradaa's legal case

Nana Agradaa's legal troubles began on October 9, 2022, when she was arrested following a series of complaints from the public.

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement confirming her arrest in connection with allegations of a money-doubling scam that spanned several months.

Many victims, drawn in by promises of quick wealth, alleged that they were coerced into giving significant sums of money with the assurance that they would see returns, only to leave empty-handed.

The scandal escalated after an all-night service held on October 7, 2022, during which Agradaa explicitly solicited money under the guise of spiritual empowerment.

Numerous congregants took to social media to share their distressing experiences, detailing how, after handing over their money, they were dismissed without any compensation and left frustrated and disillusioned.

Nana Agradaa poses in her plush mansion. Photo credit: @originalagradaa.

Source: Instagram

Agradaa performs miracles in her church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Agradaa, who exorcised demons from a churchgoer during a ceremony, which created a lot of excitement online.

The dramatic deliverance session sparked a lot of reactions after the videos surfaced on the X platform.

This happened soon after two members of Agradaa's Heaven Way Ministries were declared persona non grata and banished.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh