Iona Reine has reacted to ongoing online speculation about her and her husband allegedly getting divorced

The Ghanaian singer shared cryptic posts as she clapped back at netizens who raised questions about her marriage

Iona Reine's response to the divorce rumours triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian singer Mercy Onuawonto Sam, popularly known as Iona Reine, has responded to rumours of her being divorced from her husband and man of God Bishop-elect Nana Kwame Okrah.

Ghanaian gospel singer Iona Reine breaks her silence on speculation about her marriage to her husband, bishop-elect Nana Kwame Okrah. Photo source: Iona Reine, @ionareine/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Iona Reine married her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and has since transitioned into a gospel musician.

The singer, who rose to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for her striking resemblance to the late Ebony Reigns, who passed away in a tragic accident on February 8, 2018, and her husband had been in a relationship for a while before tying the knot.

The couple's family and friends attended the private wedding ceremony to celebrate their union, with footage emerging on social media.

Iona and bishop-elect Nana Kwame Okrah share children together in their marriage.

However, in recent weeks, some netizens have speculated on social media that the couple's marriage has ended.

The Facebook video of Iona Reine's wedding ceremony is below:

Iona Reine reacts to divorce rumours

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, Iona shared a TikTok video of herself wearing a casual outfit as she walked on the streets under the sun.

The singer played a background song with the lyrics indicating that anyone who would enter a DM without receiving a phone number or permission would be blocked.

The video sparked reactions, with one TikToker, Ms Flava, questioning if her marriage had collapsed.

The netizen wrote:

"The marriage with osofo didn't work, ong?"

In response to the comment, Iona took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, to share a video of herself playing tennis on a court at the Obuasi Sports Club in Obuasi, where her husband is reportedly based.

The singer danced while playing a background sound of veteran US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie clapping back at critics spreading rumours about her.

Singer Iona Reine dances with her husband, bishop-elect Nana Kwame Okrah, at their wedding ceremony in January 2024. Photo source: Zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a separate post, Iona, who is an ardent supporter of the late Daddy Lumba's eldest widow, Akosua Serwaa, also clapped back at an Odo Broni fan who mocked her and claimed that she had been divorced.

The singer had shared an AI-generated photo of herself wearing the official cloth launched by Papa Shee and other Team Legal Wives members for the planned Daddy Lumba Celebration of Life event on March 28 and 29, 2026.

The netizen, Nana Akua Sarfowaah, appeared to claim that Iona deserved to lose her marriage because she had allegedly insulted Odo Broni.

She wrote:

"3m3 s3 agu. Next time, you won't insult Odo Broni again."

Responding to the TikToker, the singer clapped back by questioning her level of reasoning.

She responded:

"I am not shocked you are her sympathizer it shows with your level of reasoning lol, wadwen wo fom paaaaa."

The TikTok posts of Iona Reine reacting to the divorce rumours are below:

Iona Reine's response to rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Becky Ahenkan Amankwah commented:

"Pretty woman of God. You are too much 🥰🥰😂."

Taniah Ocran BWMTSP said:

"Keep the fire burning for God, my dear lady. God still has a plan for your life. All things will work together for your good❤️."

Adwoa Ampofo wrote:

"Superstar, forget them. Don’t say yes or no 💔😅. Let them think 😅."

Iona Reine resurfaces, shares fashion tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iona Reine resurfaced and shared fashion tips with her fans on social media.

In a video, the singer opened up about her interest in headwraps and gave a tutorial to teach women about it.

Iona Reine's rare public appearance in the footage triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh