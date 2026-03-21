Berla Mundi facilitated an iconic hug between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at a fundraising event for the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup campaign

After she left the stage, the prominent media personality narrated how she made the iconic hug happen between the two dancehall stalwarts

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared varied thoughts,, with many praising Berla Mundi for her role in promoting peace

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has recounted how she got Ghanaian dancehall stalwarts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to hug each other at a public event.

The two, known to be fierce rivals since their altercation at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards, hugged each other at an event to raise funds for the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup campaign.

Berla Mundi facilitates a hug between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the Black Stars fundraiser. Photo credit: @1957news & @berlamundi

Source: Facebook

The unexpected hug was initiated by President John Mahama, who was present at the fundraising ceremony on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In a video, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were spotted on stage with the MCs for the night, Berla Mundi and Nathaniel Attoh.

Berla Mundi was heard saying that the president had asked the two artists to hug.

"Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment. This is a request from Mr President, so you can look at him. I'm not the one asking for it," Berla Mundi said.

President Mahama and all those present clapped and cheered when the two hugged.

Berla Mundi gets Sonebwoy and Shatta to hug

When she moved from the stage to sit down, a blogger commended Berla Mundi for the united moment she got the audience to enjoy. When asked why she made the request, Berla Mundi attributed it to the President.

"It is the President. He was smiling, he looked very happy when they shook hands, and I thought it was beautiful, so I said, 'Why not try to get them to do something more?' I noticed the President was really excited about it."

"Then he started signalling to me that they should hug. So, I said: 'Mr President says hug, let's do it.' I thought it was very beautiful, I loved it. I'm very happy that it happened, and I hope the unity will continue," she added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens comment on Stonebwoy and Shatta's hug

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Frank Lanlord said:

"The president did, but Charle…you nailed everything by asking them, so show it again, you brought the hug actually."

Walker Sowu Richard wrote:

"If I get money, like I will take you out, good work done ✅."

GloriBwoi Baronzy Carter said:

"When a good person leads, even the stubborn people humble themselves."

Thompson Tabiri wrote:

"So you mean the President has turned us, the fans, into third person or what 😂😂."

@GHDeservesBest said:

"@berlamundi any3mi yoo. You people really don’t understand what’s going on oo. As for Shatta, he doesn’t have any beef with Efo, and he has said that countless times. It’s Efo800 who thinks that the beef is the only way he can have Shatta’s haters to support him because if there’s no beef between them, it’s his loss. He himself confirmed that some 3 or 4 years ago, that as for the beef, he won’t let it go because it’s healthy for him."

Doh Lawrence wrote:

"Healthy competition is very important for the business or industry to grow."

Governor Farms said:

"Berla Mundi Charlie, beautiful, decent and humble. Unfortunately, I couldn't listen to whatever u were saying. I was only admiring your beauty 😍."

Source: YEN.com.gh