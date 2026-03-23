Residents of Kasoa-Weija Gbawe were left shaken after discovering that a local mother, Madam Okine, allegedly used unusual ingredients in meals for herself and her children

The situation came to light after a concerned woman reported worries about the children to community leaders, prompting swift action to assess the family’s welfare

Authorities who stormed the house found disturbing items in the mother’s room and kitchen, sparking nationwide concern and intense online discussion

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Residents of the Kasoa Weija-Gbawe community have intervened to rescue children after disturbing allegations emerged about a mother accused of using unusual ingredients in her cooking.

Madam Okine faces scrutiny for cooking with human excreta raising community alarms. Image credit: Gossip24TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A mother of four, identified as Madam Okine, has come under intense scrutiny following reports of her use of unconventional substances in food preparation. The situation came to light after a concerned woman in the community raised questions about Madam Okine’s mental well-being, particularly as she was living with two of her children.

The matter was subsequently reported to community leaders, who took swift action. On Thursday, March 19, authorities were said to have stormed the woman’s residence. What was found in her room and kitchen deeply unsettled both residents and many who later followed the story online.

According to the reports, Madam Okine, whose husband had taken two of their children to live elsewhere, had been cooking with human excreta. The development has drawn widespread concern and disbelief.

In her defence, the woman maintained that her actions were rooted in personal beliefs, stating that the practice had benefited both herself and her family.

Watch the full YouTube video of the incident below.

Gender Minister visit mother and two kids

The case has since attracted the attention of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. The Minister, Honourable Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, visited the residence to assess the situation firsthand. Following the visit, three individuals were transferred to a hospital, while efforts were made to contact the children’s father to determine the next course of action for the family.

Further concerns have been raised about the welfare of the children, as reports indicate that the mother had withdrawn two of them from school for several years, despite them being described as outspoken and intelligent. The reasons for this decision remain unclear.

The incident has sparked widespread concern within the community and beyond, raising serious questions about child welfare, mental health, and family support systems.

Mother assaulted by micro-credit officers recounts ordeal

Meanwhile, a middle-aged mother has narrated her ordeal after allegedly being assaulted by officers of Bills Micro-Credit Limited during a loan recovery attempt. This event has sparked widespread online attention and public debate.

In an interview, 42-year-old Hagar Emaser explained that the incident occurred over a GH¢300 outstanding loan on her account.

The widely circulated video footage shows the officers engaging in a heated argument with Hagar.

During the confrontation, one officer reportedly seized her mobile phone. While attempting to retrieve it with her baby in her arms, Hagar lost her balance and fell to the ground.

A Ghanaian mother recounts her assault by Bills Micro-Credit officers over a loan recovery dispute. Image credit: Ghana Police/Facebook

Source: UGC

The video has drawn strong condemnation from the public and civil society organisations, who criticised the use of force in debt recovery.

In response, Bills Micro-Credit Limited confirmed that the officers involved had been suspended immediately following a directive from the company’s board.

The company condemned the incident and stated that it had launched internal investigations to determine the full circumstances of the confrontation.

Watch the X video below.

Bill Micro-Credit officers in Police custody

The Kwabenya District Police Command has taken four field officers from Bills Micro-Credit into custody in connection with the incident that occurred at Ashongman Estate.

The arrests, executed on Sunday, March 15, 2026, follow public outrage after the video went viral on social media.

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Hagar reported the assault on March 13. The suspects, identified as Denis Wornyo (38), Albert Amarh (40), Ebenezer Amartei (23), and Atsu Lawson (27), are assisting police with the investigation and have provided cautionary statements.

The incident has reignited conversations about the practices of some microfinance institutions in recovering debts, with calls for stricter regulation to protect clients, particularly vulnerable individuals such as single mothers, from abuse.

The mother of the two victims of the Tema aircraft crash surfaces after their death, sparking more grief online. Image credit: Frank Donkor, We love Ghana

Source: Facebook

Mother of Tema plane crash victims surfaces

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the tragic Tema aircraft crash has taken a deeply emotional turn following the confirmation of the victims, as attention shifted to the families left behind.

The two men who lost their lives, Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, have been identified as the sons of Hebron Prayer Camp founder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his wife, Sarah Donkor.

Since the confirmation of the victims, the couple has become the centre of widespread online attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh