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Agradaa Goes on Her Knees at Prophet Opambour’s Church, Apologises to President Mahama
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Agradaa Goes on Her Knees at Prophet Opambour’s Church, Apologises to President Mahama

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, knelt to beg President Mahama for past inappropriate remarks
  • Agradaa knelt when she visited the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre to thank Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom for the vital role he played in her release
  • Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, apologised and asked President John Dramani Mahama for forgiveness for any unpleasant words and inappropriate remarks made against Hapologism in the past.

John Mahama, Agradaa, Mama Pat, Angel Asiamah, Apology, Forgiveness.
Agradaa kneels to beg President Mahama for forgiveness for all her wrongdoings. Photo credit: @JDMahama & De Prince
Source: Facebook

Agradaa begged for the forgiveness of the President when she visited the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre to thank Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, for the vital role he played in her release.

The ex-convict, who was dressed in an all-white attire, knelt and cried while begging President Mahama to forgive her. Her husband, Angel Asiamah, also knelt to join her wife to beg for mercy.

Read also

Agradaa breaks silence, shares how Opambour's prayers got her out of prison

"I am kneeling and pleading with our President to forgive me. I am begging him in the name of God and also with our father, Otumfuo's great seat. He should have mercy on me. Anything I did against President John Dramani, I am begging him to forgive me."

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Agradaa released from prison

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled. She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal. This new ruling got her out of prison on March 3, 2026.

Since Agradaa was released, she has not spoken publicly, even though she shares scripture and videos on social media. Even during her thanksgiving service, Agradaa did not say anything.

It was her husband, Asiamah and her mother who expressed their gratitude to God on her behalf.

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Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's apology to Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"Nana Agradaa’s public apology shows a rare moment of humility and reconciliation. Acknowledging past mistakes and directly apologising to John Dramani Mahama could help mend relationships and restore public perception."

@Inkredible_B wrote:

"Last week, I saw a Facebook story of how two scrap dealers were beaten to death on suspicion of child kidnapping somewhere in the Asante region, and one comment really struck me! This person said, the way Agradaa was able to buy herself out of jail, nobody has the time for the law."

@jude_tackie said:

"But wait, has she only wronged JM!?? What about other people, victims of her schemes and all!?? If you’re truly remorseful, don’t they deserve some apology too!?? 🙂‍↔️👀."

@UmuofiaPresiden wrote:

"We are waiting for her TikTok live😂."

Read also

Nana Agradaa takes husband Asiamah and daughter Rihanna on family outing, video evokes joy

@Webcyte22 said:

"New her new strategy. Mama Pat is back."

@kingrich438 wrote:

"We are watching her with our one eye."

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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John Dramani MahamaNana Agradaa
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