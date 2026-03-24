The cause of death of Nana Adwoa Adepa, the baby mama of Mr Amprah, has been disclosed following reports of her passing

In a video, the heartbroken content creator said that she died from kidney disease as he detailed how she passed after her dialysis

Nana Adwoa Adepa's cause of death has triggered sadness on social media as Ghanaians sent their condolences to the grieving family

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Mr Amprah has finally opened up about the cause of his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa's death.

The popular Ghanaian content creator Mr Amprah discloses the cause of his wife's death. Image credit: @mr.amprah, Champion Marshall

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the content creator turned to his official TikTok page to mourn the demise of his late baby mama and romantic partner.

Mr Amprah shared a photo of the deceased and expressed that he was dealing with the pain of losing her.

In the caption of the late Nana Adwoa's photo, Amprah wrote:

"I am in pain now. Nana Adwoa Adepa, why?"

In a TikTok video shared by the content creator's close associate, Master Cryme, he covered his face as he broke down in tears while mourning his late partner.

The scene broke the hearts of the skit maker's fans, who took to the comments section to console him.

The TikTok video of Mr Amprah announcing his baby mama's passing:

Amprah shares Baby Mama's cause of death

In a video shared by One Ghana TV, Mr Amprah disclosed that he had two children with Nana Adwoa Adepa. During the birth of their last kid, she had high blood pressure, which she didn't pay much attention to.

According to the popular Ghanaian TikToker, his baby mama sustained a kidney disease because of her uncontrolled high blood pressure, for which she was placed on dialysis.

Mr Amprah claimed it was a long, difficult battle they fought together for about one and a half years, hoping for better days; however, their hopes were shattered.

According to him, on the day of Nana Adwoa Adepa's death, she had gone for dialysis but collapsed immediately when she got home. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it.

The Facebook video of Mr Amprah is below:

Reactions to Mr Amprah's baby mama's death

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Mr Amprah disclosed the cause of his baby mama's death.

Moses Ali wrote:

“So, all this while this guy is not happy, but he keeps on making people smile always. Hmm.”

Louis Kwesi Amankrah wrote:

“Childbirth and its issues. Hmmn God bless our women ooo this guy makes us laugh while he is going through a sad moment which kind of life bi this hmmm my condolences bro.”

Alfred wrote:

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God protect you and the entire family. It's not easy, brother.”

Sleek wrote:

“Pre-eclampsia during and after birth should be taken very seriously. God have mercy. Take heart, man. May her soul rest in peace.”

Majesty wrote:

“They are going through a lot behind the scenes and still making us happy. It is not easy. Hmmm.”

Stone wrote:

“So sad. Having your partner on dialysis for over a year, yet you have to show up for the camera and put a smile on people’s faces. Ooh, Charley.”

TikToker Mr Amprah mourns his baby mama causing massive sadness on social media. Image credit: Champion Marshall, @mr.amprah

Source: Facebook

TikToker Afia Agyemang dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian TikToker, Afua Agyemang, also known as Nana Hemaa Focus, has passed away after a short illness.

In her final video before her passing, she was seen lying in bed with her husband, showing off her bare face and makeup in what has now become a heartbreaking memory for fans.

The death of Afia Agyemang came as a big blow to the entertainment industry, as her passing was least expected.

Source: YEN.com.gh