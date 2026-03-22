Patapaa explained why he was seen holding a yellow polythene bag with money donations at his late mum's one-week celebration

The musician and his family held a one-week celebration event for his late mother at their residence in Agona Swedru on February 17, 2026

Patapaa's antics and subsequent explanation at his mother's one-week celebration got many sharing varied thoughts on social media

Controversial Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, gave reasons for holding on to the polythene bag containing donations from people who attended his late mother's one-week celebration.

Patapaa gives reasons he was holding money donations in a polythene bag at his late mother Akua Boatemaa's one-week celebration held on February 17, 2026. Photo credit: @gossips24tv, Patapaa GH

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Patapaa and his family, including his father and siblings, held the one-week celebration of his late mother at Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

Patapaa secures donations at mother's one-week

In a video shared by Gossips24TV on TikTok, musician Patapaa was in a sombre mood as he interacted at the one-week celebration of his late mother at their family house.

In the video, the musician defied the regular traditional customs as he held a yellow polythene bag containing donations from people who attended the solemn event to sympathise with him and his family.

Patapaa's father attends his late wife, Madam Ekua Boatemaa's one-week observance in Agona Swedru on February 17, 2026. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Patapaa looked unperturbed as some family members made several complaints behind him.

Patapaa explains why he was holding donation

Meanwhile, Patapaa explained that tradition demands that they hand all the money donations to the eldest child since he or she would be the one to lead in the burial of the deceased parent.

He clarified that, contrary to what many thought when they saw the video, the money was handed over to him by the family according to tradition.

"It is tradition. The money is given to the eldest child since he's the one to oversee the burial of the late parent. So they gave me the money, and that was it. I did not go for it on my own volition."

Watch the X video below:

Patapaa's mother passes away

The One Corner hitmaker's mother, Akua Boatemaa, passed away on January 15, 2026, with the news surfacing on social media.

A media personality based in Winneba in the Central Region, Emmanuel Kwesi Aboagye Essibu, aka DJ Linguist, first shared the news online, expressing his condolences to Patapaa and his family, saying:

"Ghanaian musician Patapaa loses his mum...My condolences to Patapaa and the family 🙏🏿"

The post featured a purported screenshot of Patapaa's WhatsApp status, which showed a photo of the One Corner hitmaker's mother with an inscription of prayer for her soul.

"Oh God, my life is gone. Life is not easy. God save your soul, amen," the inscription read.

The timestamp on the screenshot indicated that the image of Patapaa's mother was posted at 11:46 am that day.

Source: YEN.com.gh