Social media was thrown into mourning after Gifty Ataa Adwoa, the twin sister of the late Ghanaian TikToker and nursing student Colourwinner, reportedly died

Colourwinner, a final-year student at the Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Dormaa Ahenkro, passed away on September 8, 2025, after she collapsed

Reports indicated Gifty also collapsed while fetching water and did not survive, prompting emotional tributes from devastated Ghanaians online

Social media has been thrown into mourning after the twin sister of Colourwinner, a Ghanaian TikToker and nursing student who mysteriously died in September, also passed away.

Colourwinner, known in private life as Sandra, was a final year student at the Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery Training School, located at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region of Ghana.

In September 2025, reports emerged on social media that she had passed away just before taking her final licensure exams to become a professional nurse.

"Dormaa NMTC final year student dies after she was called to join eight students left behind for licensure exams,” their report read.

According to her friends, Colourwinner's death occurred on September 8, 2025, after she fell ill and collapsed.

Below is a TikTok video mourning the death of Colourwinner.

Colourwinner’s twin sister passes away

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, reports emerged that Colourwinner’s twin sister, Gifty Ataa Adwoa, had tragically lost her life.

TiTkoker Queen Efya, who was a colleague of the late TikToker at Dormaa NMTC, shared that her twin sister had also died.

"It's not been five months since we lost Sandra, and now your twin sister too is gone, like what is really going on ahhh!" she wrote.

"Atta Adwoa, why do you have to follow your sister?" she added.

Another family friend, Dabian, also mourned the death of the late TikToker’s twin.

"I can't believe you people are now with us. RIP two sisters," she wrote.

Adding to the tragedy, reports indicate that Gifty died identically to her sister as she allegedly collapsed while on her way to fetch water and did not make it.

The TikTok post confirming the death of Colourwinner’s sister is below.

Reactions to Colourwinner losing her sister

YEN.com.gh compiled comments reacting to the news of Colourwinner’s sister’s death.

Yayra🫶🫠🦋 said:

"If a twin dies, there’s a ritual to perform; if not, the surviving one will follow."

Um pretty Diamond 💎 🦋🫶❤️ wrote:

"Awurade, she was my friend at school, what happened😭? Somebody should tell me something, ah Gifty 😭."

iheartmirac💕 commented:

"I'm just imagining what their mummy is passing through right now, this is so painful 💔."

💣@Maristelar 🤖💤💤🗨 said:

"Aw, I don't know them, but I am crying now. Aw, Awurade, why this soul?"

Big sarpongmaa❤️🙏🏻❤️🫂 wrote:

"Why are the young ones dying; is there something we are doing wrong?"

Twin TikTokers killed in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Gloria Opoku, also known as Vim Gloria, and her twin sister Glorita, reportedly died in a car crash.

According to reports, the duo lost their lives in a Valentine's Day accident on Saturday, February 14, 2026, while travelling on the Asamankese to Adeiso road.

