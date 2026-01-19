Ghana’s TikTok community has announced the death of popular creator Nana Hemaa focus who passed away at just 25 years old

The young influencer was reportedly battling cancer, but she never shared the information online while continuing to engage her followers online

Some social media users have commented on Nana Hemaa Focus' trending video on TikTok and other platforms

Ghanaian TikToker Afua Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Hemaa Focus, has passed away after a short illness.

The fashionista reportedly died after being admitted to a private hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

Ghanaian TikToker Afua Focus dies at 25

The death of Nana Hemaa Focus has come as a big blow to many in the TikTok community.

The young, bubbly fashion lover was known for her vibrant personality and frequent “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos, which showcased her sense of style and confidence.

In her final video before her passing, the fair-skinned influencer was seen lying in bed with her husband, showing off her bare face and makeup in what has now become a heartbreaking memory for fans.

Nana Hemaa Focus allegedly battled cancer

According to reports, Nana Hemaa Focus had allegedly been battling cancer before her untimely death. A viral video of her lying unconscious in a hospital bed with a bald head and connected to an oxygen machine has sparked sadness online.

Despite her condition, she was seen proudly displaying her tattoos while receiving medical care, leaving a lasting impression of strength and individuality.

Reactions as Nana Hemaa Focus dies

Some social media users have commented on a trending video as close friends announce Nana Hemaa Focus's death on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Maame Serwaa commented:

"Her awurade 😩😩😭😭."

Ephia_Nash commented:

"Sorry, take it easy 😭😭."

Apinamang Nyonko commented:

"I don’t know her, but I can’t control myself to cry 😭😭😭😭😭 Junior, take it easy."

Miss-Juliana commented:

"My heart, I can't believe it 😭😭😭😭😭. Someone should pinch me hard."

Nyamesem Adwoa stated:

"Lke seriously eiiiiiiiiiiii 😭😭. How can Afua be death just like that."

Akosua pretty commented:

"Herrrrr like 😭😭😭 how. Eeii Afua, you have left me alone in this world."

Ante karma backup commented:

"Oh why 🤔🤔🤔. Such a young girl with so much energy."

Godson Annor commented:

"What happened to her? aaaah this is unbelievable. Oh my goodness God."

Ghanaian TikToker Montana dies in car crash

In a separate tragedy, Ghanaian TikToker Montana known to loved ones as Kwasi, has also passed away following a ghastly car accident.

According to reports and online comments, the energetic content creator was allegedly overspeeding and driving carelessly along a major highway.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle was severely damaged beyond repair, and the young man reportedly died on the spot. His death has left TikTok and his followers in mourning.

