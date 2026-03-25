Agya Koo addressed rumours of a feud with Lil Win and made it clear that he does not have any personal grudge against the Kumawood actor

The veteran actor suggested that some comments linked to Lil Win often come around project releases, describing them as moves that may be aimed at creating online buzz

Agya Koo said he stays away from controversy because children and the next generation are watching, adding that he and Lil Win have worked on successful movies together in the past

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has finally spoken about the long-standing rumours of bad blood between himself and fellow Kumawood star Lil Win.

Agya Koo shares the truth about his alleged issues with Lil Win. Image credit: realagyakoo, Lil Win

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Nashbaff Media, the celebrated actor was asked directly whether he had any grudge with Lil Win, a topic that has sparked debate among fans of Ghanaian movies for years.

Agya Koo reacted to beef with Lilwin

Responding calmly, Agya Koo made it clear that he has no personal issue with the actor and musician.

According to him, he prefers to stay away from controversy, especially the kind that often leads to insults and unnecessary noise on social media.

Agya Koo explained that he does not talk much publicly and does not like to involve himself in situations that could create tension or division.

He suggested that sometimes, whenever Lil Win is preparing to release a new project, he tends to make certain comments that get people talking online.

Without sounding bitter, Agya Koo described such moments as more of a strategy to attract attention and create buzz around a project rather than something he wants to entertain.

“I don’t talk much, and sometimes when Lil Win is about to release a project, he says some things just to trend,” he said during the interview.

The actor added that he has no interest in engaging in exchanges that could lead to insults or online back-and-forth.

For him, public figures have a responsibility to be mindful of how they carry themselves because younger people are always watching.

Agya Koo worked with Lilwin

He stressed that the next generation, especially children who look up to actors and celebrities, is paying attention to everything they do.

Because of that, he believes it is important to promote maturity and avoid drama that could set the wrong example.

Agya Koo also used the opportunity to remind fans that his relationship with Lil Win has not always been painted correctly in the public eye.

He noted that the two of them have worked together on several movie projects in the past, and those productions turned out well.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His comments appear to pour cold water on the long-time speculation that there is serious tension between the two Kumawood heavyweights.

For many fans, Agya Koo’s latest remarks may come as a surprise, especially given how often both actors’ names have been dragged into comparison and rivalry conversations online.

Even so, his words suggest that from his side, there is no real feud, only a desire to stay focused, protect his peace, and let his work speak for itself.

Agya Koo tells his rags-to-riches tale hustling with Santo and Judas. Photo source: AgyaKoo, GHClassics, AbusuaPanyinJudas

Source: UGC

Agya Koo talked about Santo and Judas

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo has opened up about his rise to fame and early days with two of Ghana's finest comedians.

The seasoned Kumawood actor reflected on his early days as a shoemaker in Accra and the many escapades.

Agya Koo also recounted his experience with Santo and Abusuapanin Judas.

Source: YEN.com.gh