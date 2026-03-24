A young man was left in disbelief after returning to Ghana to find out that the money for a house project had been squandered

In a video, he opened up about how he invested heavily in the housing project, only for the person he trusted to squander the money

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ordeal suffered by the young man

A young Ghanaian who was hoping to come home to a plush mansion has been left heartbroken after uncovering what he came to meet.

It turns out the person he entrusted to build him a house in his absence did not use the money sent for its intended purpose.

A man cries out as he returns from his trip abroad to see the house built for him. Photo credit: @LittleBee80/Getty Images, @withalvin/X

Source: UGC

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the young man staring at the uncompleted house.

Looking distraught, he lamented that he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates in search of greener pastures.

During his stay in the Gulf country, he opted to start a housing project and began sending money to a person he trusted.

According to him, during his seven-year stay in Dubai, it never occurred to him to doubt whether the money he often sent was being used for the house project.

"He often sent pictures showing an area which had been tiled, making it seem as though the house project was nearing completion."

He could barely keep his cool as he moved around the uncompleted building, realising that not only had the person squandered the money, but he also used inferior materials for the project.

With a look of dejection, the young man could be heard saying that he invested his savings into the project, hoping he would return to Ghana to have his own abode.

"Now I don’t even have money to rent a place. All this has happened because I am not around, so he can do whatever he likes."

The man had grand plans of returning to find a completed home but reality slapped him hard. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 10,000 views and 20 comments.

The X video is below:

Reactions to relative squandering house money

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared words of encouragement with the young man, while others also urged him to get the person arrested.

@princearthuruk added:

"He’s even lucky they did something for him."

@Elikem130410 stated:

"Chale, if this story is true, then the owner has a problem. How can they send a small portion that has reached plastering level and you didn’t ask for a full video? Like how? Is it a goat pen? If it’s even foundation, they should send a full video."

@AkataLondon added:

"Very, very lucky. I’ve spent 16 years in London and I don’t even have something like this."

@snow_blvk added:

"How can you tell me this story? How is someone doing a project for you but you never got to see the full view of it? If he deceived you with different pictures, that’s another story."

@bena_cuna disclosed:

"Same story everywhere. People never learn; they would rather be victims."

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh